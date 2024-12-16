Ruto launches new initiative to be adopted by all schools in 1 year

President William Ruto has unveiled the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) initiative targeting public learning institutions, aiming to enhance sustainability and reduce environmental degradation.

Speaking at Jamhuri High School, Nairobi, the President emphasised the need for innovative solutions to combat climate change.

As the world grapples with the profound impacts of climate change, it is imperative for us to act decisively in addressing environmental degradation, deforestation, and pollution.

He noted that this initiative is a key step in Kenya's transition to cleaner energy sources.

LPG: A cleaner, efficient alternative

Highlighting LPG’s benefits, President Ruto called it a cleaner and more efficient solution compared to traditional cooking fuels.

He revealed the government’s ambitious National LPG Growth Strategy, launched in October 2023, which seeks to increase LPG consumption per capita from 6.5 kg to 15 kg annually and expand penetration from 24% to 70% by 2028.

This strategy provides a comprehensive framework to enhance cooking gas supply chains, ensuring accessibility and affordability.

Government support and partnerships

The President outlined collaborative efforts with the private sector to establish a common-user import facility at Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, which has already led to a rise in LPG demand.

Consumption increased from 333,830 metric tonnes in 2022 to 360,594 metric tonnes in 2023, with per capita usage growing to 7 kg.

In addition, Ruto announced tax exemptions on LPG and nationwide consumer education campaigns to raise awareness of its benefits.

By demystifying LPG and promoting its safety, we aim to make this cleaner energy source more acceptable across the country.

Impact on public learning institutions

The initiative begins with a pilot programme involving 20 schools, with plans to expand to all boarding institutions within a year.

President Ruto expressed confidence that the project would create a cleaner and safer environment for students while contributing to forest conservation.

By reducing biomass use and accelerating tree planting efforts, we will enhance forest cover and secure a healthier environment for generations to come.