3 questions raised on Ruto’s mega church at State House as lawyer reveals what next

The ongoing construction of a mega chapel at State House, Nairobi has attracted the attention of experts with lawyers giving their take on the controversial project that remained hidden from the public until the media got wind of it.

Financed from the President’s private resources, the chapel will cost Sh1.2Billion and will have a capacity of 8000.

It will also have private offices, prayer rooms and other amenities.

What the law says

Kenya is a constitutional democracy with the 2010 Constitution prohibiting the establishment of a state religion, making the country a secular state.

Article 8 of the Constitution which safeguards religious freedoms, including freedom of worship prevents the government from establishing a state-sponsored religion, with some lawyers opining that the President’s decision is an attempt to establish one, and a violation of the constitution.

File image of President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House

Experts are now questioning the decision to erect a chapel at State House, noting that this gives the impression that Christianity is the official religion as no houses of worship have been constructed for the other religions at State House.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru is among those who have picked issues, noting that government involvement in building religious institutions ust be equitable and inclusive adding that the President must use his personal resources to equally build a Mosque, a Hindu temple and African traditional shrines.

Mr President, there is a reason why the Constitution provided that there shall be no state religion.

He noted that failure to do so will see the matter proceed to court.

If you choose to build a Church, then you must equally build a Mosque, a Hindu temple and our African traditional shrines. Otherwise, we are heading to court.

Using private resources

State House land is a public resource, with the official residence of the President located on it.

He explained that not a coin of public resources will be used in the project, making it his largest individual donation as it will be financed entirely from his pocket.

I am a Christian, and I have no apologies to make for building a church; the devil can get angry and do what he wants. When I came, I found a mabati church, does that befit State House? I am not using the government’s money; I am building it with my money.

Who will pay for the maintenance

Maintenance, renovation and upgrade of facilities on the land is done by public resources with Sh680 million allocated in this year’s budget for State House renovation.

The House on the hill has enjoyed reasonable budget over the years for renovation, including last year which has raised eyebrows with some noting that the amounts used in renovation over the last few years could finance the construction of a new State House.

President Ruto’s decision to use his private resources to construct a chapel on the land has been challenged by a section of experts who also note that the project was rolled out in secrecy with no public consultation.

With the huge cost of renovations at State House every other year, questions have also been raised on who will foot the bill for renovating the chapel constructed using private resources.

Experts are now opining that this will be an additional burden that the taxpayer will shoulder for a project which was rolled out without their involvement.

Depth of Ruto’s pockets

The project has also reignited debate on the depth of President Ruto’s pockets and how he makes his money to be able to finance the project in addition to the millions he has been splashing at fundraisers over the years.

File image of President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto during a prayer service