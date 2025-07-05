Gachagua: My aunt’s concerns about Ruto, repeated warning, consequence & regrets

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has emotionally recounted how he ignored repeated warnings from his aunt over his association with President William Ruto, leading to his present predicament.

In a tribute that capture both the depth of his loss and the regret of not listening to his deceased aunt, the late Gladys Gathoni Kahua, Gachagua stated that the current political situation and the concerns he has with the government of President William Ruto would not have been the case had he listened to his aunt.

“ This granny, if I had listened to her, we would not be in the current problem ,” Gachagua remarked before delving into the details of the warning which he ignored and made a political decision that he continues to regret to date.

He shared that he visited the deceased frequently who was not only a mother to him following the demise of his biological mother, but also a mentor and a confidant who gave him crucial pieces of advice.

He recounted that at one point, his aunt called him aside and cautioned him on the person he was getting involved with politically (Ruto) when it became apparent that Gachagua was backing Ruto’s candidature in a deal that would also see him deputise the president.

Why aunt was concerned

According to the former Deputy President, the deceased cautioned him to be careful with Ruto, who according to her, was not a good person .

He added that his deceased aunt implored him to ditch Ruto, cautioning him that his would mess his family but he could hear none of it as he was solidly behind his candidature.

She told me to leave him alone, but I refused. She added that this person is going to mess me and even my children. I disputed her.

Messy political divorce

In the fulness of time, Gachagua admitted that the warning turned out to be true , expressing regret at not listening to his aunt.

The relationship between the duo ended in a messy divorce with the DCP party leader being impeached and claiming that his life was in danger.

Gachagua alleged betrayal, lies and unfulfilled promises as the key reasons behind his fallout with the president, culminating in his unceremonious impeachment.

Gachagua's plea to Ruto as fallout unfolded

The former DP at one point expressed concerns over the safety of his family, pleading with President William Ruto not to harm them.

He has since turned into a fierce government critic, teaming up with other opposition leaders in spirited campaigns to deny President Ruto a second term in office.

His campaigns is largely based on the unfulfilled promises made by the Kenya Kwanza regime, cost of living, increased taxation and unchecked corruption in government with the opposition claiming that the millions splashed in empowerment programmes by the President’s allies are proceeds of corruption.

He coined the phrase “Wantam” that is popular among those opposed to the government, implying that the current government should only serve one term in office.