Saba Saba protests erupt in Nairobi estates after police lock down CBD

Kenya commemorated the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba protests on July 7, 2025, a day synonymous with the nation’s fight for multiparty democracy and civic engagement.

However, this year’s demonstrations, driven largely by Generation Z activists and civil society groups, were marked by heightened tension, heavy police presence, and significant disruptions across major urban centres, particularly in Nairobi and Nakuru.

The protests, rooted in demands for better governance, economic justice, and accountability, underscored a growing discontent among Kenyans amid a backdrop of economic challenges and recent political unrest.

As early as 5:00 a.m., police sealed off key roads leading to Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), erecting barricades and roadblocks along Thika Road, Ngong Road, Jogoo Road and Waiyaki Way that disrupted public transport.

Map showing areas where police have barricaded the roads leading to Nairobi

Many businesses also remained shut down as traders kept off fearing that the protest could turn violent and lead to looting.

After the disruption of traffic into Nairobi CBD, protests erupted along the town centres in the outskirts of the city.

Protesters turned a section of Thika Road into a makeshift football pitch, briefly halting traffic as they kicked a ball around in the middle of the highway.

Clashes escalated at the Roysambu roundabout, where anti-riot police battled a huge crowd using tear gas and even some gunfire to disperse demonstrators involved in the Saba Saba protests.

Tragically, the protests took a deadly turn in Kangemi, where one person was reportedly shot dead amid confrontations between demonstrators and police.

Additionally, a protester was shot with a rubber bullet on Jogoo Road as police moved to break up crowds gathering in defiance of the road closures.

Police using a water canon against protestors along Waiyakia Way

Protests outside Nairobi

There were also reports of clashes along Ngong Road, with police engaging in running battles with protestors further up in Ngong Town.

Elsewhere, in Kiserian, Kajiado County, armed goons stormed a supermarket located at a Kobil petrol station, raising fears of looting and insecurity.

In Nyeri Town, demonstrations spiralled into chaos after a group of rowdy youth lit fires on major roads, sparking running battles with police officers attempting to restore order.

Police fire teargas in Nyeri Town

The protests took an ugly turn after three journalists, James Maina and Kamau Mwangi of Royal Media Services, and Wahu Ngugi of Mediamax Network Limited, were attacked by goons while covering the demonstrations at the main stage.

The journalists sustained minor injuries, and some of their equipment was damaged during the assault. Reports indicate that the gangs were also attempting to break into a nearby supermarket.

In Nakuru, protesters lit a massive bonfire at Free Area along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway, disrupting transport on the critical inter-county route.