New bill aims to tighten control on trade of weapons of mass destruction, military goods

The Ministry of Interior is taking proactive measures to strengthen Kenya’s national security and enhance its defences.

The Strategic Goods Control Bill, 2024, has been proposed to regulate the trade in strategic goods, including weapons, dual-use technology, and nuclear, biological, or chemical weapons.

This bill will set a framework for how Kenya controls its trade of sensitive goods, aiming to prevent the proliferation of dangerous technologies.

What’s at Stake?

At the core of this legislation is the need to protect Kenya from becoming a hub for the illicit trade of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and military technologies.

These goods, including arms and their delivery systems, have the potential to destabilise entire security.

The bill creates stringent licensing requirements and oversight mechanisms for individuals and companies involved in strategic trade.

In addition to military goods, dual-use items (those that can serve both civilian and military applications) are also covered under the bill.

This will ensure that even everyday products, such as certain chemicals and technology, cannot be diverted for use in the production of WMDs or weapons.

The bill provides that the Strategic Goods Control Committee will oversee the implementation of this act, ensuring that all entities involved in the trade of such goods comply with the regulations.

The committee will have the power to issue, suspend, and revoke licenses for businesses and individuals involved in strategic trade. It will also establish the National Control List, which will identify the items subject to the bill.

Furthermore, the bill mandates that any entity involved in strategic trade must register with the committee and obtain a license.

If a person or entity is found to be in violation of the bill's provisions, severe penalties are outlined, including heavy fines and imprisonment.

International Obligations

By aligning with international standards and resolutions, the bill aims to help Kenya demonstrate its commitment to global peace and security.

The bill is part of Kenya’s broader strategy to not only control sensitive trade but also contribute to international efforts to combat the spread of dangerous technologies.

The Enforcement Power

The bill grants significant powers to inspectors, who can search premises and seize goods related to breaches of the law.

Those caught smuggling or engaging in prohibited trade will face hefty fines and prison terms. This ensures that any misstep in handling strategic goods will not go unnoticed.

The bill also includes provisions to protect whistleblowers and individuals who voluntarily disclose violations.