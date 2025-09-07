The life & times of Dalmas Otieno: Decorated career, personal tragedy and legacy

The death of Dalmas Otieno on Sunday, September 7 marks the end of an era for a distinguished public servant and politician whose legacy stands tall as captured in the condolence messages.

The former Rongo Member of Parliament passed on at the age of 80 at his Kileleshwa home with his son Eddie Otieno confirming his demise.

His death has plunged the country into mourning, with condolence messages streaming in celebration of his legacy, honouring his contributions to Kenya’s progress over the years and appreciating his dedicated service to the nation.

Solid legacy

Born on April 19, 1945, Dalmas Otieno stood tall in Kenya’s political landscape and trail-blazed not only in politics, but also in shaping of Kenya’s socio-economic ecosystem.

Former Cabinet Minister and veteran politician Dalmas Otieno who died on Sunday, September 7, 2025

He was a graduate of Makerere University and a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London.

Prior to joining politics and Otieno served as the Chairman of Kenya Commercial Bank and Treasurer of the Kenyatta University Council, among other high-profile roles where his quest for excellence stood out.

He built a solid reputation as a performer with an impressive record of achievements in all the dockets he held during his long and distinguished career in Kenyan public service.

Most politicians who eulogized him remembered his legacy of service, commitment to reforms and dedication to institutional growth as reflected in his career in public service through the years.

Career in politics

Dalmas was first elected Member of Parliament for Rongo Constituency on a KANU ticket in 1988 and was picked by then President Daniel Arap Moi to head the Ministry of Industrialisation (1988-1991).

He was later moved to serve as Minister of Labour and Human Resource Development in 1991 and on to the Transport and Communications docket later the same year.

Otieno failed to defend the seat in 1997 and 2002, with opposition candidates snatching victory as KANU’s fortunes faded.

He made a comeback in 2007 after joining ODM and was appointed Minister of State for Public Service.

Personal tragedy

The death of one's child is a deeply personal tragedy to any loving parent and Dalmas Otieno lived through the experience when his son who was studying in Canada died in an accident.

Isaiah Otieno was killed in a helicopter accident in 2008 while heading to the post office to mail letters to family and friends.

Isaiah who was 23 years old died on May 13, 2008 when a crashing helicopter landed on top of his head.

Defending his seat & providing alternative political leadership in Nyanza

Dalmas successfully defended the seat in 2013 on an ODM ticket but founded a political movement dubbed Kalausi in 2014 to challenge the dominance of ODM and offer alternative leadership in the region that has been under the firm grip of opposition leader Raila Odinga for decades.