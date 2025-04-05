Unfolding events in Kenya’s political space have seen allegations of what goes on away from the glare of the public in President William Ruto’s cabinet and a side of the president that his allies-turned foes claim Kenyans don’t know.

Although they have been disputed by those close to the president who have given their own perspectives, these accounts provided by people who have had the privilege of serving in the cabinet alongside President Ruto paint a picture that Kenyans are not familiar with.

Muturi’s take on the other side of Ruto that Kenyans don’t know

According to former Public Service CS Justin Muturi who is the latest to exit the cabinet, President Ruto has succeeded in instilling fear in his CSs who are afraid of speaking their minds.

Muturi who tore into his former boss claimed that crucial decisions especially those that the President has vested interest are implemented without question, with the president using non-verbal cues to signal his stance that it is "his way or the highway."

In an interview with NTV's Fixing the Nation, Muturi shared his belief that the President is a person with two personalities.

Muturi remarked that the persona presented to the public is that of a harmless and humble servant of the people with a solid Christian foundation, but the one who sits in the office is a different person who is quite a dangerous character.

With the experience I've gained from working with President Ruto, which was my desire, after serving as Speaker for 10 years, MP for two terms, I wanted to serve in the national executive. I think Ruto is a person with two personalities.

The one who presents himself to the public is a completely different character from the one who sits behind in the office and crafts stuff, and that person is quite a dangerous character,

The Ruto I know: Gachagua’s truth

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachaggua is among those who have worked closely with President Ruto,

According to Gachagua, Ruto has perfected the art of lies, something that he (Gachagua) could simply not keep up with, leading to their fallout.

Gachagua also alleged that the President has killed autonomy of thought i n his cabinet and is surrounded by CSs who out of fear, cannot challenge decisions or hold the President accountable on promises made to Kenyans.

What Uhuru said on Ruto

In the run-up to the 2022 general elections, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who worked with Ruto as his deputy and knew the latter in a way that few know him gave his verdict.

At the time, Uhuru portrayed his deputy as a dishonest man, who was not only disloyal, but also driven by selfish interests.

A journey where travellers have no trust for each other must be abandoned and that is exactly what I did

Uhuru who made the remarks in Kisii State lodge backed Raila, confirming that Ruto was to blame for the collapse of their dalliance.

It had been a relationship full of betrayal, dishonesty and utmost disloyalty by my friend. I hope you understand what I mean.

Uhuru also implored the people of Mount Kenya to back Odinga, giving his unfiltered take on the man he knew as his deputy, but those who chose to back Ruto like Gachagua ignored him until much later when they agreed that Uhuru was right in his assessment.

“You people from Mt Kenya region, if you elect Ruto, you will cry one day because the man is very evil,” Uhuru remarked when he issued more than 14,000 title deeds to the residents at Kamangu Primary School grounds in Kikuyu on August 01,2022.

Raphael Tuju on Ruto's character

Tuju served alongside Ruto in Uhuru’s cabinet and declared that Ruto's character is not presidential, accusing him of approaching Raila to sabotage the then president, Uhuru Kenyatta.

" Character matters a lot, you must look at someone's character . He (Ruto) was the first person to approach Raila so that they blackmail the President," Tuju revealed in an interview with Innoro FM on February 5, 2022.