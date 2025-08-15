UDA MP aspirant in upcoming by-election dies

The political landscape of Malava Constituency was plunged into mourning on Friday after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant Enock Andanje died suddenly while preparing to attend a public event.

Andanje, a frontrunner for the UDA party ticket in the upcoming parliamentary by-election, was on his way to a boda boda empowerment forum at West Kabras when he collapsed.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who was presiding over the event, announced the passing of the aspiring politician.

“I received news that one of us, Enock Andanje, who was preparing to come here, has passed away," Mudavadi told the gathering.

He also led them in observing a minute of silence in honour of the departed politician.

The Malava parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of MP Malulu Injendi.

The seat is among 6 that are set to be hotly contested as the ruling coalition seeks to show its dominance against a growing opposition.

UDA to Pick Single Candidate for Mbeere North By-Election

Elsewhere, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will settle on one candidate through consensus or party primaries to contest the upcoming Mbeere North Constituency by-election.

Deputy President and UDA Deputy Party Leader Kithure Kindiki on Friday met all aspirants seeking to vie for the seat on a UDA ticket.

The meeting, held in the company of immediate former Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who also serves as UDA’s national chairperson, aimed to streamline the party’s strategy ahead of the poll.

Deputy President and UDA Deputy Party Leader Kithure Kindiki and Governor Cecily Mbarire, who also serves as UDA’s national chairperson with Mbeere North Constituency by-election aspirants

According to the party, leaders agreed on a structured process to identify the flag bearer, followed by a coordinated programme for joint campaigns to boost unity within the party and its support base in the constituency.

