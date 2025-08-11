Unending agony for family of Amref nurse killed in Mwihoko plane crash

For the family of Jane Omusula, an emergency flight nurse with Amref Flying Doctors, grief is a wound that cannot heal.

While they mourn the dedicated nurse who perished in a tragic aircraft crash in Mwihoko, they are simultaneously grappling with a far more haunting reality: her body was never recovered, leaving a void as vast and empty as the sky she once navigated to save others.

"I'm telling you a story that you can't even believe," said James Daniel Omusula, Jane's elder brother, his voice heavy with pain.

He remembers his sister as the brilliant, focused light of their family, a woman who was not just a relative, but their lifeline.

Jane Omusula

A Hero's Life Cut Short

Jane Omusala’s life was a testament to her dedication and passion. Her journey in medicine was marked by excellence, beginning at Mukumu Nursing School and followed by a bachelor's degree from Aga Khan University and a master's in nursing from the University of Nairobi.

This path led her to Amref, where she served on the front lines of emergency medical care.

But beyond her professional accolades, Jane was the bedrock of her family.

"Jane was a walking angel," Daniel shared. "She was an angel in human form." He explained that she was the family's safety net, ensuring that whenever a relative was sick, the hospital bills were paid.

"She was fighting for us all," he lamented. "I wish God gave us some time to enjoy the fruits she was fighting for."

Jane Omusula

A Family's Unending Grief

The most agonising part of the tragedy for the Omusula family is the lack of closure. The inability to lay their loved one to rest has turned their grief into a unique and relentless torment.

"There's no body. There's no body to bury," Daniel explained, capturing the stark emptiness they face. "We are not talking of going to see Jane in the mortuary... there's nothing."

Despite the grim reality, the family holds onto the hope of giving her a decent burial with whatever remains might be identified. "I wish she just died a normal death," Daniel said quietly. "We could see her. We could bury her peacefully."

Government Consoles Families

Following the tragic air accident, the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development extended its deepest condolences to the families, friends, the affected community and colleagues of those who lost their lives.

The aircraft, operated by AMREF Flying Doctors, was en route from Wilson Airport to Hargeisa, Somalia, when the accident occurred at approximately 2:17pm.

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unfortunate event, the bereaved families, affected communities, the operator, and the broader aviation sector. We share in your grief and stand in solidarity during this difficult time,” the Principal Secretary, Aviation and Aerospace Department, Terry Mbaika, expressed.

Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Department Terry Mbaika

In response to the incident, the government has activated all necessary emergency protocols and is providing full technical support and expertise to ensure a comprehensive, transparent, and independent investigation into the cause of the accident.

The investigation is being conducted in line with the provisions of ICAO (Annexe 13 ) and the Civil Aviation (Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation) Regulations, 2024.

The Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID-Kenya) is already on site and fully engaged in the collection and analysis of all relevant evidence, including flight data and operational records.

”Even as we mourn, I wish to take this opportunity to reassure the public that Kenya’s skies remain safe and secure. Our airspace continues to meet the highest international standards, reflecting our ongoing commitment to regulatory oversight, safety audits, and operational excellence,” said PS Mbaika.

The State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development remains resolute in its mission to maintain and continuously improve the safety, security, and efficiency of Kenya’s aviation and aerospace environment.