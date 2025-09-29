The timeline for Kenya's 2027 General Election has officially begun.

With the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commencing its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, the first and most fundamental phase of the electoral cycle is now underway.

For first-time voters as well as citizens who have recently come of age, this period presents the first opportunity to be formally included in the democratic process.

Who can register to vote?

To register as a voter in Kenya, an individual must meet specific criteria as stipulated in the Constitution and the Elections Act.

You are eligible if you:

Are a Kenyan citizen.

Are 18 years of age or older.

Have a valid National Identity Card (ID) or a valid Kenyan Passport .

Have not been convicted of an election offence during the preceding five years.

Required documents for registration

An individual must present one of two specific documents to register: the original National Identity Card (ID) or a valid Kenyan Passport.

An IEBC official carries out voter registration

No other form of identification is accepted.

It is mandatory to provide the physical, original document, as photocopies, police abstracts for lost IDs, and ID waiting cards are not accepted for voter registration.

Where the registration is conducted

During the Continuous Voter Registration period, the process is conducted at designated IEBC offices, not at every polling station.

Registration takes place at the 290 IEBC Constituency offices located nationwide, and each citizen must register within the constituency where they reside and intend to vote.

The specific locations of these offices can be confirmed on the official IEBC website.

The registration process, step by step

The process of registration is conducted in person and is free of charge.

A voter's biometric information is captured by an IEBC official

It involves the capture of biometric data to ensure the principle of 'one person, one vote.'

Presentation of Documents: Present your original National ID or valid passport to the IEBC registration clerk at the constituency office. Document Verification: The clerk will verify the authenticity of your document. Biometric Data Capture: The clerk will use a Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kit to capture your facial photograph and fingerprints. You will be required to place your fingers on a scanner. Confirmation of Details: Your details (name, ID/passport number, date of birth) will be entered into the system. You will be asked to verify on screen that all information is correct and to confirm your preferred polling station within that constituency. Issuance of Acknowledgement Slip: Once your details are captured and confirmed, you will be issued with a voter registration acknowledgement slip. This slip is proof of your registration. It is advisable to keep it in a safe place.

Verification: How to confirm you have been registered

Following registration, it is crucial for a voter to verify that their details were captured correctly and are officially in the voter register.

Voter registration exercise ongoing

The IEBC provides two primary methods for verification: sending the National ID or Passport number via SMS to the short code 70000, or using the online verification portal on the official IEBC website.

Should any errors be found, or if a name does not appear after a reasonable period, the individual must visit their respective IEBC constituency office with their identification document and registration acknowledgement slip to have the issue rectified.

Can you register on behalf of another person?

No. Registration must be done in person because of the biometric data (fingerprints and photo) that needs to be captured.

What if you registered years ago but never voted?

If you have registered before, you do not need to register again.

Your details remain in the voter register.

IEBC voter registration

You should use the verification methods to confirm your status.

Re-registration is an election offence, punishable by a fine of up to one million shillings, imprisonment for up to one year, or both, in addition to being barred from voting in two consecutive elections..

Can you change your polling station?

Yes.

To change your registered polling station, you must visit the IEBC constituency office for your current area of residence.