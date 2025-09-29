Inside U.S. Secret Service operation that protected Ruto, 150 global leaders

President William Ruto was among more than 150 world leaders attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, an event marked by one of the most elaborate security operations in recent memory.

Unlike at home, where the Presidential Escort Unit is responsible for his safety, in New York, President Ruto’s delegation works within a tightly choreographed U.S. Secret Service-led operation that secures every leader equally.

The U.S. Secret Service, working alongside the FBI, NYPD, and other federal and state agencies, mounted what its Director Sean Curran described as a “massive undertaking” to safeguard the world’s top diplomats.

U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran

“As the 80th anniversary, this is a big mission for us,” the Secret Service Director said in a televised interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have many partners that help us, the NYPD, FBI, HSI, the list goes on. To have 150-plus heads of state come to the country and be protected by us and our partners, it’s massive.

This year’s UNGA unfolded against a backdrop of heightened global tension. The war in Gaza continues to dominate headlines, and the recent assassination of U.S. political activist Charlie Kirk has intensified security.

He described the atmosphere around the 2025 UNGA as one of the most challenging in decades.

Beyond the visible motorcades, rooftop snipers, drones, and cyber units, the Secret Service also disclosed that it had dismantled a clandestine telecommunications network capable of disabling cell service across New York City, a chilling reminder of the scale of threats they face.

A collage of U.S. Secret Service agents at work

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PBS, officers seized over 300 SIM servers and more than 100,000 SIM cards within 35 miles of the UN.

Speaking about the discovery, the director framed it as an example of preemptive action: “Sometimes it’s about going on offence rather than defence. That’s as much as I can say, since it’s ongoing.”

A security officer deployed at the UN General Assembly in New York

What the Security Operation Looks Like

The measures span land, sea, air, and cyberspace. On rooftops, snipers kept watch with air support units providing surveillance overhead. Advanced systems were deployed to intercept unauthorised drones, an increasing concern in urban settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the ground, explosive-detection dogs patrolled perimeters while motorcycle escorts weaved through Manhattan traffic to manage dozens of motorcades.

Counter-cyber specialists stood ready to neutralise potential digital disruptions, while rapid deployment squads were on standby for incidents ranging from terror alerts to crowd control.

Delta Force in Kenya: How outnumbered U.S. soldiers hunted down, crushed terrorists Delta is the most secretive unit of the Special Forces unit in the United States Army and takes part in dangerous missions

With the UN headquarters sitting along the East River, marine security was reinforced, tightening waterside defences. At the heart of operations was a mobile command centre, a high-tech hub built inside a truck.

We have the ability to monitor drone coverage in the area and move assets around if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT