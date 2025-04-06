Unpacking Ruto’s Mount Kenya Tour: The successes, failures & the controversies [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

After more than six months during which significant political developments unfolded, President William Ruto finally returned to Mount Kenya region in an elaborate tour which saw him launch several development projects in the region.

Presented as a development tour, the foray into the Mount Kenya region was met by speculation that the President would be met with hostility and chants of “Ruto must go” that have become a familiar sound among his critics.

With the fresh would of Gachagua’s impeachment and the politically-charged environment in its aftermath, was rife that politics would

Shunning politics & focusing on development

By carefully choosing their words and steering away from local supremacy politics of kingpins and who holds sway over what region or community, the tour was successful on this front.

Nonetheless, politicians being who they are, politics still found its way into the tour, albeit in measured quantities that did not flare up emotions.

Score card backed by evidence of projects presented

The tour was the perfect opportunity for President Ruto to discuss his score card with his employers-the people who voted for him and he wasted no opportunity.

Backed by tangible evidence on the ground of roads, markets, houses and blocks at various institutions constructed or in the process, the president

This clear interaction silences critics who in the months following Gachagua’s impeachment camped in the region spreading a narrative that they are missing out on development by a government that they voted in almost to a man.

Overwhelming welcome

If the welcome that he was accorded is anything to go by, then Ruto still holds sway in the Mount Kenya region, contrary to claims by Gachagua that the region has divorced him on account of betrayal and unmet promises.

Every stop that the president made saw ecstatic and enthusiastic Kenyans turn up in their thousands to welcome and listen to him.

His speeches were punctuated by clapping of hands, cheers and ululations, unlike a number of politicians in his entourage who were heckled off the stage.

Despite the overwhelming welcome, claims that money was used to mobilise and pay those who turned up for the visit is a reason for concern to the president and his handlers as it becomes nearly impossible to gauge his appeal to voters in the region based on the turnout.

Interaction with voters and explaining himself

With an administration that has been under pressure from voters whose patience waiting for promises made during campaigns wearing thin, and critics capitalising on this, an opportunity to explain himself could not have come at a better time for the President.

Ruto had the opportunity to explain himself directly to voters, in some instances giving convincing reasons why some projects had delayed or promises made in his manifesto are taking longer to deliver.

He made good use of the visit, undoing the damage that had been inflicted on his political image by critics, led by Gachagua.

In politics, every missed opportunity is fodder for critics and the visit provided a number for the rival camp to hang on to and milk to their advantage.

Issues not addressed for some

When the tour was announced, residents looked forward to getting an audience with the President and having issues that directly affect them make it to the agenda and discussed.

This was however not the case for all. Case in point is bodaboda riders in Nyeri who noted through the Nyeri County Boda boda Association chairman, Charles Ndegwa that they did not get a chance to discuss pressing issues

“We came to listen and talk to him, but we were not given a chance, but financial incentives for participation were appreciated. Many riders had hoped for a platform to discuss pressing issues such as high taxation, fuel prices, and insurance costs, which continue to burden them,” Ndegwa said.

While it is impossible for the president to have direct audience with everyone, it is the hope of those who missed out that their issues will be picked up by the president.

Politicians in Ruto’s entourage heckled: What does this mean?

A number of politicians in the president’s entourage were heckled with some forced to cut their speeches short.

If this hostility is a true reflection of the appeal that the leaders enjoy among voters, then it is clear that President may need to identify new allies or the current ones may need to do some work to endear themselves to voters who ultimately decide who gets re-elected and who does not.

Reports that a section of those who attended the events was hired, sneaks in the possibility that all politicians including the president may have been involved in the mobilisation scheme (either through through aides, allies or proxies) in which money was used, and those who danced to the tune were cheered while those who did not were jeered.

Focus on the projects launched

That the president launched several projects during his tour is not in doubt.

A number of projects launched are funded by international partners or in partnership with the government with critics questioning where the billions collected in taxes go to if the country still relies heavily on loans and aid.

Those who grew up in past regimes may also have a thing or two to say on what projects need to be launched by the president and which ones need to be launched by CS, MPs as was the case when some projects were launched by the Provincial Administration, Ministers, MPs or senior government officials other than the president and his deputy.

A pattern that has been flagged by critics (and there is absolutely nothing wrong in this despite the cost implications in terms of the logistical operation to move the President several times to the same project) is one project being visited several times, sometimes thrice or more: During the launch, inspection tour to assess progress and upon completion and each of this time it is presented as an accomplishment.

To the gullible public, this crates the impression of development while the reality is that it is the same single project visited several years or months apart.

The president would only launch mega or significant projects implemented by his administration, leaving small ones to be launched by others.

This not only saved the cost incurred in the logistical arrangement to move the president across several areas and the resultant disruption in business and traffic.

More promises

Promises were made with timelines of when each of them is to be fulfilled flying about. Good students of the president’s history with promises will tell you not to count on them until they are fulfilled and this is from experience.

In the history of Kenya, security organs are expected to be apolitical. The presence of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja in Ruto’s tour did not impress many as this was the first time that such an occurrence was reported