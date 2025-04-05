Gathoni Wamuchomba: From earning Sh4K to MP, political rebellion, education & career

Firebrand lawmaker Gathoni Wamuchomba is a force in Kenya’s politics and has built a brand as a fearless female leader who speaks truth to power even when rising above party politics and going against party leadership.

Her voice refuses to be silenced even when it is a lone voice challenging controversial policies and excesses of the government which she helped put into power.

Born Peninah Gathoni Muchomba on January 1, 1975 in Githunguri where she also spent her formative years, Wamuchomba

She was among the top students in Kenya Certificate of Primary School Education (KCPE) in her Githungur District and earned a place at Komothai Girls’.

Hailing from a humble background, her family could strugled to see her through High School.

I remember when I was in school, we did not have much. My school shoes were torn and I went several days without lunch but I was focused on building a better life for myself and my family

Academic accomplishments

A sponsorship from a Japanese national saw her through high school and into university.

One time, they came to our school and everyone had to be called for an impromptu parade. They had brought me a lot of shopping and left Sh120,000 for my university fee.

Upon clearing high school, Wamuchomba secured a job as an untrained teacher, earning a salary of Sh4,870.

To supplement the income from her family, Wamuchomba got her hands into business and odd jobs that earned her money to keep going while pursuing her dreams and education.

She opened salons, sold cosmetics, reared pigs, and washed clothes for people to get extra money to keep going.

She passed the KCSE examinations and proceeded to the University of Nairobi.

She holds a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree from University of Nairobi, a Master of Arts in Communication and is currently pursuing her PhD in Women Studies from the same institution.

Career in the media

While still at the university, Wamuchomba at KBC, producing vernacular content for the national broadcaster and its sister station.

With Kenya’s media space expanding, Wamuchomba’s next station was Kameme FM, then to Inooro FM as her career in the media.

She transitioned to politics, winning the Kiambu Woman Representative contest in 2017 before shifting focus to represent Githunguri constituency in parliament and winning the seat in 2022 elections.

Boldness in addressing political and socio-economic

Her boldness in addressing political and socio-economic issues has elevated her standing among politicians and contributed to her profile as a fearless leader.

She is on record challenging increased taxation by the Ruto regime, opposing the housing levy that was introduced by the Kenya Kwanza administration

Even before the political fallout between President William Ruto and his deputy became apparent , Gathoni Wamuchomba’s stinging political messages made it clear that the mountain was restless and a volcano was about to erupt.

I have been isolated and politically punished for speaking against some of the government’s policies

Her prominence in the public discourse stems primarily from her stance on political and socio-economic issues, positioning her as a voice for those who are unafraid to challenge party politics.

She has been consistent in rising above party politics to present the views and interest of those who elected her.