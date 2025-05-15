U.S. Senate questions future of Kenya partnership after Ruto's remarks

Kenya’s growing partnership with China has sparked sharp scrutiny in the United States Senate, as top U.S. lawmakers question the implications for regional security and American interests in East Africa.

During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on May 13, 2025, Chairman Jim Risch highlighted President William Ruto’s remarks during his recent state visit to China.

“Just last month, President Ruto declared that Kenya, a major non-NATO ally, and China are co-architects of a new world order,” the senator said.

According to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair, Ruto’s remarks can be interpreted as Kenya having declared allegiance to China.

“I submit for the record the text of that speech. Relying on leaders who embrace Beijing so openly is an error. It’s time to reassess our relationship with Kenya and others who forge tight bonds with China,” he said.

Senator Risch warned that recent violent conflicts in Ethiopia, Sudan, and Somalia have destabilised the region, creating fertile ground for extremist groups like Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

These crises, he said, not only threaten local populations but also provide an opening for U.S. rivals such as China, Russia, and Iran to expand their influence.

Protecting U.S. Interests in East Africa

The United States has long focused on East Africa to fight terrorism, keep trade routes safe, and support stable governments.

America’s military base in Djibouti plays a key role in regional security, and its partnerships with countries like Kenya help in fighting extremist groups, especially in Somalia.

However, Senator Jim Risch pointed out that U.S. efforts in the region have often fallen short. He described the approach as “fragmented, reactive, and ineffective”—particularly when it comes to the crisis in Sudan.

Right now, Sudan is facing one of the worst conflicts in the world, with massive violence, people being forced to flee their homes, and widespread hunger.

Risch said this situation is not just a humanitarian disaster but also a serious threat to U.S. national security.

Risch also spoke about the tough political realities in the region.

In South Sudan, for instance, the government has struggled to stick to peace agreements despite the U.S. sending billions in aid.

Other countries, like Ethiopia and Uganda, face internal problems that make it hard for outside investment to bring real change.

At the same time, China has been increasing its influence across Africa. Through large investments and infrastructure projects, China has gained serious ground, often with terms that affect how local governments make decisions.

This growing presence is making it harder for the U.S. to keep its influence strong in a region that matters for global security and trade.