VIDEO: Uhuru’s relationship advice for serial daters cracks up students

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta had students at Makerere University in stitches during the second annual Guild Leaders’ Summit 2025 in Kampala, Uganda.

Kenyatta dished out unexpected advice about life in the age of technology, especially for those juggling more than just academics.

Speaking to a packed auditorium of university leaders from across East Africa, the former president touched on the evolving power of youth, artificial intelligence, and social media, before slipping into a light-hearted but cautionary tale that had the room roaring with laughter.

He said that in this day and age, young people have easy access to information because of how fast it can spread and how new tools are being used to collect the same information.

When I go and make a small statement somewhere, and I think I have hidden myself in the middle of the bush, but by the time I am getting home for lunch with my wife, she's asking me, "What were you doing talking out there?"

He said that the new age of information had eroded some form of privacy and cautioned the students about navigating relationships.

“Be very careful… especially those of you who have two girlfriends,” he quipped, sending a wave of laughter across the hall.

I hear these days they can even follow you! You say you’re in the library studying, but she finds you in some...

Students couldn’t help but laugh, not just at the unexpected turn of the speech, but at the relatability and bold honesty of the former head of state.

Kenyatta used the moment to pass a broader message about the dangers and responsibilities that come with digital literacy and transparency in the modern world.

Despite the humour, his advice spoke to a generational shift, where young people wield immense influence through technology, but must also navigate the consequences of that power wisely.

His charm, candour, and unfiltered storytelling turned a potentially stiff political speech into one of the most memorable moments of the summit.

Last line of defence

During his speech, Kenyatta also issued a powerful call to action for Africa’s youth, urging them to step up as the continent’s last line of defence against disunity, dependency, and declining global solidarity.

He described Africa’s current challenges as a defining moment akin to a second independence movement—this time led by young people.

“You are the last line of defence in the battle to rescue the heart and soul of Africa,” he declared.

With global powers increasingly retreating into nationalism and self-interest, Kenyatta warned that Africa must no longer look outward for rescue.

“No one is coming to save us, and as the world turns increasingly inward, the places to seek refuge are rapidly disappearing.”

A Wake-Up Call for Africa’s Youth

Highlighting that over 65% of Africa’s population is under the age of 25, he emphasised the urgency of harnessing this demographic dividend to break free from cycles of corruption and poor leadership.

“You have the numbers, you have the time, and you have the energy to get involved and stay involved in governance discussions until you effect the changes you wish to see,”

He advocated for merit-based governance, calling on young leaders to prioritise long-term national goals over short-term political interests and to reject systems that reward mediocrity or entrench inequality.

Pan-Africanism, Trade, and a United Front

Kenyatta also tackled economic barriers, lamenting that intra-African trade accounts for less than 2.5% of global commerce.