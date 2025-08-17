Viral photo of hostesses at popular nightclub sparks concerns & social media frenzy

A growing trend in which nightclub hostesses dress in attire resembling school uniforms has raised eyebrows with concerned netizens noting that the trend may contribute to undesirable outcomes and crosses the line.

Photos of hostesses at a popular nightclub wearing attire that resemble school uniforms went viral on social media.

The incident raised questions on the thin line between advertisement and morals even in the absence of a clear line in law criminalizing the use of attire that resemble school uniforms in certain spaces.

While the attire worn by the hostesses did not belong to any particular school and lacked unique features tying them to any school, the resemblance was clear.

An AI-generated image of a nightclub

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident generated fierce criticism with many noting that the use of attire that resemble school uniforms in adult spaces like nightclubs amounts to promoting child sex fantasies which may lead to devastating outcomes.

Githunguri Member of Parliament Alice Wahome is among those who raised concern with the trend of nightclubs dressing their hostesses in this way to lure patrons in night clubs and make adverts.

According to her, this new phenomenon is normalizing child sexualization and pedophilia fantasies, noting that it crosses the moral line between children and sex objectification.

In a society already battling rising cases of incest, sexual assault and molestations, we cannot afford to play with symbols that prompt abusers to tempt our children’s naivety. I condemn this trend and raise an alarm as a responsible parent. This is not advertisement; this is sexual objectification

Former Member of County Assembly (Nairobi) Ann Thumbi noted that what seem as harmless entertainment is actually a dangerous trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

What seems like harmless entertainment is, in truth, a dangerous trend. It normalizes the sexualization of school-going children in a country where cases of pedophilia and rape are already on the rise. This is not just “fun.” It feeds dark behaviors that put our children and communities at risk

As Kenyans, we must remember: Not everything legal is good, and not every trend is worth copying. Let us protect our values, safeguard our children, and call out practices that silently corrode our morals.

An AI-generated image of a nightclub

Some netizens also questioned the timing, as students are on holidays with back-to-school period around the corner.

Why learners wear uniforms

ADVERTISEMENT

School uniforms are worn by learners in all Primary and Secondary schools in the country with some tertiary institutions also using the same.

They are not just a garment used to cover nakedness or a fashion statement but are a distinct symbol of innocence, purity and dependency of learners who need care and protection.