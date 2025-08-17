Inside the underworld of keyboard warriors, tactics & operations

Social media has emerged as a powerful tool in the scramble for votes with aspirants turning to keyboard warriors in a bid to get a head start.

With political temperatures rising, their services are increasingly being sought by politicians from across the political divide.

Settled behind keyboards or armed with smartphones and internet this gang attempts to influence online digital discourse and frame public opinion on several issues using different tactics.

A seasoned keyboard warrior who requested to be identified as Joe confirmed that their services have been in high demand.

He attributed this to the restive mood of the country, protests, political fallouts, aspirants eyeing political seats and the emergence of new alliances with each player keen on controlling the narrative and social media is the space where most of the action happens.

“Gigs zimekuwa mob and tumekuwa active sana for more than a year juu country haijawai tulia since election. Kumekuwa na maandamano, impeachment ya Riggy G, handshake (broad-based government) na kucriticise government.” Joe explained.

All these provide opportunities for the services of keyboard warriors to be utilised at a fee.

He admits that while part of the criticism or defence of the government is genuine, it is largely fueled by political interests and catalysed by keyboard warriors acting at the behest of political players.

On social media which is the hiding den of keyboard warriors, disinformation and misinformation is a reality with some bending truths, stretching lies and weaving misleading narratives in their quest to serve their benefactor.

Structured operations and tactics

Joe confirms that he is currently working with an aspirant keen on contesting for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat who is allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He credits the aspirant’s revamped presence on social media with the work of the keyboard warriors.

If you are a member of political groups in Nairobi or follow politics, you cannot scroll through Facebook or twitter for an hour without coming across (the aspirant).

From poking holes on the record of an incumbent to painting their benefactor as the Messiah or finding fault in projects and initiatives, the online gang quickly swings into action in a bid to influence or steer online discourse, aggressively pushing hashtags to shape public opinions and control narrative.

Operations are structured with one source conveying the hashtag to push, and in some cases, the accompanying media and which narrative to popularize or to discredit.

Number of followers and other matrices such as engagement and reach come in handy when determining the rate card but more often than not they receive equal amount as those who enlist their services are willing to pay as long as the objective is achieved.

Some receive “regular tokens of appreciation” while others brought on board whenever need arises, often through colleagues in the game.

Change is constant and even in this industry, things are changing rapidly.

Challenges posed by Gen Zs & dynamic nature of politics

Faith who is also an experienced hand in the game shared that after being in the game for a while, Kenyans are able to identify trends and label some accounts as ‘bloggers or keyboard warriors’ on the payroll of different entities especially due to the volatile nature of politics in which foes become allies and vice versa almost overnight.

The unpredictable nature of politics is a challenge that this gang has to deal with Faith confirmed that she knows several members of the gang that were thrown off-balance with the politics in the country at a time when consistency is key in building credibility.

One day you are bashing the government or a particular politician, and the next day you find yourself heaping praises on the same government simply because the dynamics have changed with new political deals.

Once credibility comes into question, it may be difficult to recover and it is at this point that you see accounts taking sides.

The ability of Kenya’s youth to mobilise themselves organically around issues is also posing a challenge to this online gang as their views no longer hold sway even among their thousands of followers who are able to read through and make informed decisions.

