Watch Ruto daughter's graduation from the National Defence College

June Rollex Chepchirchir Ruto, daughter of President William Ruto and a diplomat in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is now a graduate of the National Defence College (NDC).

She has completed the intensive National Security and Strategy Course . The graduation ceremony, held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Karen, Nairobi County, saw 66 high-ranking participants from Kenya and allied nations receive their certifications.

June was part of the 27th cohort (2024/25) of the elite program, which grooms senior officers and government officials for strategic-level leadership in security, governance, and international cooperation.

She joins an exclusive group of alumni prepared to shape national and regional security frameworks.

Defence CS Message to Graduates

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, who presided over the graduation, called it a “historic milestone,” commending the graduates for enduring a rigorous 49-week program that tested their academic, analytical, and leadership abilities.

“The skills you have obtained will serve you well as you step into strategic leadership. Your commitment extended beyond lecture halls,” she said.

As managers of the system, you are architects of lasting peace. Embrace innovation, lead with resilience, and serve with courage, conviction, and honour.

CS Tuya also praised the presence of allied nations, saying their participation had enriched the program by offering diverse geopolitical perspectives and strengthening cross-border cooperation.

This year’s graduating class featured participants from across Africa and Asia, representing Burundi, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Egypt, India, Malawi, Nigeria, Namibia, Nepal, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Leadership, Strategy, and Emerging Threats

NDC Commandant Lieutenant General Juma Mwinyikai highlighted that the course’s objectives had been fully met, attributing the success to the dedication of the faculty and institutional support from the Ministry of Defence and other government agencies.

“NDC graduates stand at the threshold of new opportunities,” he said, emphasising the importance of family support, which he described as a backbone to the participants’ success.

The graduating cohort was also treated to a keynote lecture by Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri , who spoke on “The Proliferation of Technology: A Sword and a Shield.”

He underscored how emerging technologies have both empowered national security and disrupted traditional paradigms, touching on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, precision weaponry, and surveillance systems.

Valedictorian Speech

Chibole Adanje from the Kenya Revenue Authority emerged as the best in the cohort.

In her valedictorian speech, she reflected on the course as a transformative journey of knowledge, camaraderie, and community outreach.

She highlighted activities such as tree planting and engagement with underprivileged communities as part of the participants’ holistic growth.

“It was not just academic. We also connected with nature, society, and purpose,” she said, thanking the Ministry of Defence, faculty, and their families for unwavering support.

Spotlight on June Ruto

June Ruto’s participation, and now graduation, from the program has drawn public interest due to her diplomatic background and her role as President Ruto’s daughter.

She previously served as Kenya’s chargé d’affaires in Poland and holds academic qualifications in diplomacy and international relations.