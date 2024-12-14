What Raila impressed Millicent Omanga with at the AUC chairperson debate

Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has heaped praises on Raila Odinga following the latter’s impressive show at the Mjadala Afrika debate in Addis Ababa on Friday.

Taking to social media in a lengthy statement that drew mixed reactions, Omanga noted that Raila’s grasp of continental matters and eloquence when he faced his rivals for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship race stood out.

She also heaped praises on Odinga for expertly handling the various questions raised by the two moderators, demonstrating the depth of his knowledge and why he is simply the best for the job.

Raila Odinga has demonstrated to the entire continent why he’s the best in this race for AUC chairmanship. The eloquence and the impressive ease with which he tackled questions is clear proof that he understands the job very well.

She opined that despite his opponents also doing well, the Raila was the clear winner.

His opponents too did well, but in this race, they've no choice but to throw in the towel or be crushed! I'm not kidding.

Ali Youssouf of Djibouti and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar who are also seeking to lead the African Union Commission participated in the debate that was moderated by Canada-based Ghanian Anita Erskine, the Executive Director of Erskine Global Communications, and Algerian journalist Fatima Charef.

Cutting the image of a candidate who is well prepared for the job, Raila noted that he is familiar with what awaits him and how to go about it.

I am ready to work. On day one, once appointed, I do not need any kind of induction. I'm ready to work for the continent and I will offer my best.

Raila asserted that he will push for the continent to get two permanent seats at the United Nations Security Council, noting that the two members must have veto powers.

We are going to insist that Africa must get two permanent seats in the UN Security Council. We are a continent of 55 sovereign nations. We cannot be excluded when Europe has three permanent representatives. Representation with veto powers is a must for Africa.

This is long overdue. UN was formed at a time when most African countries were colonies and that's why it doesn't deal with the realities of today. In a situation where 5 countries have veto powers and Africa is not represented is not tenable.