Kenyans have gone on an overdrive with a section of leaders also joining in reacting to reports that Members of Parliament are set to receive a Sh336011 salary increase.

Nyandarua Senator Methu Muhia who has since rejected the increase has urged his colleagues in both the Senate and the National Assembly to refject the increase noting that he is content with what he has earns and does not wish to overburden the taxpayer.

I never asked for a pay rise. I urge other members of the Senate and National Assembly to reject the increase considering the President’s call to reduce government expenditure. Such an increase is untimely and will just end up overburdening the taxpayers

He noted that the funds meant for this increase should be chanelled to priority projects, questioning why a few leaders should swim in oppulence when the larger majority of Kenyans are struggling.

SRC has given me an increase of 366K starting month of April, however, I never asked for an increase from SRC, I don’t want my salary to be increased. I will be writing an official letter to that effect and am urging all my colleagues to do the same

How can a few of us live in opulence when millions of Kenyans are suffering. This has to stop, these games we keep playing with struggling Kenyans have to stop and any leader who is on the side of the people should come out and reject this offer

Austerity measures announced by Ruto and the reality

President Ruto has been a champion of austerity measures at least by word as his actions leave no doubt that it is all talk.

From increasing the number of PS s by 7 to failing to reduce the number of his advisers as promised on the even of June 25, 2024 when Kenyans breached parliament when rejecting increased taxation and calling for accountability in government, little is aligned with his calls for the country to live within its means.

Consequently, the borrowing spree which he promised to bring to an end has gone unabated and taxpayers have had to shoulder an increasing tax burden with little to show for it.

With the main opposition party, ODM subdued after signing a memorandum of understanding, it appears that Kenyans are on their own, with just a few voices that have expresseed opposition to the reported increase, and they are doing their role in making sure that MPs know that they are opposed to any increase at this time.

The next Financial year is around the corner, Kenyans are following closely to know if they will be slapped with new or increase in taxes.

In what has caused Members of Parliament in Kenya who are already some of the most-highly paid are set to smile all the way to the bank with a salary increase of Sh336,011.

The increament that is set to come into effect in April comes at a time when Kenyans have been

A study conducted by the UK-based Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020 established that Kenyan MPs earn more than their counterparts, including from developed nations and rank second when their pay is compared to the country's GDP.

An increase of this magnitude will see the MPs smiling all the way to the bank but at a heavy price for taxpayers.

Bloated wage bill...for who? Kenya's curious case

The finances never seem to be there when government employees serving in crucial roles go on strike, but for honourable members, cash to guarantee such a significant increase is never a problem.

Doctors, teachers, nurses, and lecturers are among those who have gone on strike in recent days.

A section of Kenyans on social media observed a trend in which the wage bill is only bloated when others go on strike, but for honourable members of parliament, it can always expand to yield a few billions.

Last year Doctors went on strike for more than a month and none other than President William Ruto took the lead in selling the idea of a bloated wage bill which he noted that is above 35 percent that is allowable, sitting at 47% at the time.

Ruto emphatically rulled out any increase, noting that the country should live within its means.

The increase in figures

Should the reported increase come to pass, a wagebill that is already bloated, according to president Ruto's claims will have to stretch further.

With 349 Members of Parliament (290 elected, 122 nominated and 47 woman representatives), the figure comes to Sh1,532,854, 068.

With 67 Senators (47 elected and 20 nominated) needs an additional 294,272,844.