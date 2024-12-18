What you get by booking VIP wedding room at Attorney General’s office

The Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice has rolled out enhanced marriage services to cater to the growing demand for unique and personalised wedding ceremonies in Kenya.

Couples can now enjoy the option of garden weddings officiated by the Office of the Attorney General.

This innovative service allows couples to select and procure a serene outdoor setting for their special day.

With compliance to all legal requirements for marriage registration guaranteed, the garden weddings ensure couples have a memorable experience while securing compliance with all legal requirements for marriage registration.

The introduction of this service offers couples an opportunity to celebrate their union in a beautiful and natural environment at a prescribed fee, giving them an alternative to traditional marriage settings.

The launch of a VIP marriage room

In addition to garden weddings, the Office of the Attorney General has unveiled the VIP Marriage Room, Nairobi.

This upscale and exclusive service is designed for couples who seek an elegant yet efficient wedding ceremony.

The VIP marriage room comes with several premium features to ensure a unique and personalised experience for couples.

Among the key features of the VIP Marriage Room are:

A private, well-appointed room specifically designed for personalised ceremonies.

The option for couples to decorate the room according to their preferences, adding a customised and intimate touch to their celebration.

According to the office of the AG, this service has been up-scaled to reflect the premium features offered.