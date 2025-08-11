For four years, he was one of the most recognisable figures in Kenya, a silent, steadfast presence in the background of presidential power.

As Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, his white crisp uniform, disciplined bearing, and unwavering attention became a familiar sight to millions.

Yet, since the dramatic handover of power in 2022, the man who stood in the president's shadow has largely receded from the public glare, prompting a natural question: Where is he now?

File image of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his former Aide-de-Camp Major General Timothy Stelu Lekolool at State House Nairobi

The answer is that Major General Timothy Stelu Lekolool has not faded into obscurity.

Instead, his career has continued on a steep upward trajectory within the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

He has transitioned from a highly visible, symbolic role at the heart of state power to a position of quiet, strategic influence.

In recent military promotions, he was elevated to the rank of Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff at the prestigious National Defence College.

This move places him at the core of shaping the next generation of Kenya's military and strategic leaders, a role that leverages the unique experience he gained at the apex of national power.

He is on the verge of being elevated to three-star general (Lieutenant General), the military’s second-highest rank.

His journey is a compelling narrative of service, discipline, and the continuing ascent of a distinguished military officer.

President William Ruto during the investiture of Major General Timothy Stelu Lekolool at State House, Nairobi

A Historic Appointment

On July 17, 2018, the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) formally announced the appointment of a new Aide-de-Camp for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Drawn from the Kenya Navy, Lekolool made history as the first-ever naval officer to be appointed to the role, a position traditionally held by officers from the Kenya Army.

This selection represented a significant break with convention. The ADC, while performing ceremonial and security-liaison duties, is a powerful symbol of the armed forces' deference to the Commander-in-Chief.

Lekolool stepped into the role with a notable legacy of public service in his lineage. He is the first-born son of the late Francis Lekolool, a respected former Provincial Commissioner who passed away in 2013.

He was President Kenyatta's third ADC, taking over from Lieutenant-Colonel Victor Mburu of the Kenya Army.

In line with what State House described as a normal rotation to facilitate career progression, Lt. Col. Mburu, who had served for just under a year, departed for further military studies.

This transition highlighted a distinct pattern within the KDF: the ADC position is not merely a ceremonial post but a critical tour of duty for high-achieving officers destined for more senior command and strategic responsibilities.

The context of Lekolool's appointment is best understood by looking at the tenures of his predecessors under the Kenyatta administration.

The career trajectory of his predecessor, Peter Njiru, who rose to become the Commander of the Kenya Army, underscores the role of ADC as a launchpad for the highest echelons of military leadership. Lekolool's appointment was a continuation of this tradition, albeit with a historic, inter-service twist.

In Service of the Commander-in-Chief (2018-2022)

For the next four years, Timothy Lekolool was an indispensable part of President Kenyatta's public life.

At every national event, state function, and public address, he was the officer standing attentively behind the Head of State, a constant symbol of the dignity and security of the presidency. His duties, however, went far beyond the ceremonial.

The role of an ADC is that of a "principal military officer serving the president".

According to security experts and official descriptions, Lekolool's responsibilities were extensive and critical to the president's operations.

He served as the detail leader, tactical commander, motorcade lead, advance lead, mobile agent, static agent, and protective intelligence agent.

In essence, he was a key liaison between the President and his main security team, managing aspects of the presidential diary and ensuring seamless coordination for all of the president's movements.

His meticulous dedication was captured in a memorable and widely publicised moment on February 28, 2019. During the launch of a justice report at the Supreme Court of Kenya, Lekolool was photographed bending down to wipe President Kenyatta's shoes.

Former Aide-de-Camp Major General Timothy Stelu Lekolool pictured wiping former President Uhuru Kenyatta's shoes

This unscripted act of service was seen by many Kenyans as the ultimate display of his personal commitment and attention to detail, embodying the ADC's duty to ensure the president is comfortable and impeccably presented at all times.

Lekolool's tenure was also marked by his leadership of a history-making ADC team. In August 2018, just a month after his own appointment, he was joined by Lieutenant-Colonel Rachel Nduta Kamui of the Kenya Air Force, who was appointed as the Assistant ADC .

She became the first woman in Kenyan history to hold the position.

The confidence placed in him by the military high command was further demonstrated in July 2022. In a series of military promotions approved by the Defence Council, then-Colonel Lekolool was promoted to the rank of Brigadier.

A promotion of this nature while still in the ADC role is a powerful affirmation of an officer's exemplary performance.

It signalled that his service was considered so outstanding that his career progression could not be paused, even while occupying a high-pressure role that is often seen as a fixed-rank tour of duty.

It was a formal endorsement from both the military and the Commander-in-Chief he served.

The Switch From Uhuru to Ruto

The Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, was the setting for one of the most poignant and symbolic moments in Kenya's recent political history.

As President Uhuru Kenyatta prepared to hand over power to his successor, William Ruto, the nation watched with bated breath. The preceding political period had been marked by palpable tension, making the peaceful transfer of power a matter of intense national focus.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta handing over the instruments of power to President William Ruto

At approximately 1:09 PM, the instruments of power, the Constitution of Kenya and the ceremonial military sword, were passed from the outgoing president to the new one.

In that precise moment, all eyes turned to Brigadier Timothy Lekolool. He drew himself to attention, rendered a final, crisp salute to Uhuru Kenyatta as his Commander-in-Chief, and then, without a moment's hesitation, pivoted and strode purposefully across the dais to take up his position directly behind the newly sworn-in President, William Ruto.

This demonstrated that the allegiance of the Kenya Defence Forces is to the office of the President, the institution, and not to the individual who occupies it. At the very instant the instruments of power were transferred, the military's loyalty was also transferred.

For a nation watching closely, Lekolool's swift, disciplined movement was a live embodiment of the constitutional order

For a brief period, he served as the ADC to Kenya's fifth president, his action ensuring there was no vacuum, not even for a second.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta handing over the instruments of power to President William Ruto

Brigadier Lekolool's service as President Ruto's ADC was transitional. The new Head of State would soon appoint his own aide, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Lekolool, one that would take him away from the presidential dais and into the strategic heart of the KDF.

The Handover and a New Posting

On October 4, 2022, President Ruto officially appointed his new Aide-de-Camp, Brigadier Fabian Lengusuranga of the Kenya Army. Colonel Lengusuranga, a decorated officer commissioned in 1999, hailed from the army's elite Special Forces branch.

Former Aide-de-Camp Major General Timothy Stelu Lekolool with President William Ruto's new ADC Brigadier Fabian Lengusuranga

His first official duty was to accompany the President to the funeral of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's brother in Nyeri County.

With this change of guard, Brigadier Lekolool was redeployed to the Department of Defence (DoD) Headquarters in Nairobi for a new assignment.

His former deputy, Rachel Nduta Kamui, who had been promoted to the rank of full Colonel , was also redeployed to DoD Headquarters, continuing her own distinguished career path.

Lekolool The Scholar

While his operational and ceremonial duties are well-known, Lekolool has also contributed to the intellectual and strategic discourse within the military.

He is credited as a co-author of a scholarly article titled "Strategic Industrialisation through Military Infrastructure: A Focus on Kenya Shipyards Limited". The paper is published in the Journal of African Interdisciplinary Studies

Journal of African Interdisciplinary Studies lists his affiliation as the National Defence University, Kenya.

This academic work delves into the vital role that military institutions can play in driving strategic industrial development, enhancing national security, and fostering economic autonomy.

Using the Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL) as a case study, the paper argues for leveraging KDF's infrastructure and engineering expertise to catalyse a domestic shipbuilding industry.

This contribution reveals a different side of the senior officer: that of a scholar-soldier engaged in high-level strategic thinking about the military's role in national development, a profile that challenges the one-dimensional public perception of an ADC.

A New Role Shaping Future Leaders

Lekolool's career continued its upward trajectory following his departure from State House.

In a series of military appointments and promotions announced by the Ministry of Defence, he ascended to the top ranks of the KDF leadership. He was promoted from Brigadier to the two-star rank of Major General.

President William Ruto during the investiture of Major General Timothy Stelu Lekolool at State House, Nairobi

With this significant promotion, he was given a new, critical appointment: Senior Directing Staff (SDS) at the National Defence College (NDC) in Karen, Nairobi.

Though he is no longer a daily presence in the media, he has made occasional public appearances in his new capacity.

He was notably seen meeting with President Ruto during a graduation ceremony at the National Defence College.

Major General Timothy Stelu Lekolool's journey from the constant public spotlight to the strategic core of the Kenya Defence Forces is a testament to a career defined by discipline, professionalism, and quiet dedication.

While the Kenyan public knew him as the unflappable naval officer who broke tradition to stand behind the president, his story did not end when he stepped off the inaugural dais.

Today, Major General Lekolool is no longer in the public eye, but his influence has arguably grown.

His new role as a senior instructor at the National Defence College places him in a position to shape the minds of the very officers who will lead the KDF and Kenya's security apparatus for decades to come.