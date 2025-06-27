Ruto makes leadership changes in KDF [Full List]

The Ministry of Defence has announced a series of strategic promotions and appointments across various branches of the Kenya Defence Forces.

On June 27, 2025, President William Ruto confirmed a series of promotions and appointments, impacting top military leadership.

These changes follow the recommendations of the Defence Council, which was chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Roselinda Soipan Tuya.

President William Ruto receives a report on the helicopter crash that killed General Francis Ogolla from Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya at State House, Nairobi.

Leadership Reshuffle in the Kenya Army and Kenya Air Force

President Ruto has promoted Major General David Kipkemboi Ketter to Lieutenant General and appointed him as the Commander of the Kenya Army.

He replaces Lieutenant General David Kimaiyo Chemwaina Tarus, who has been redeployed to the National Defence University - Kenya (NDU-K) as the Vice Chancellor.

Until his appointment as Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General Ketter was the Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics.

President William Ruto presides over a KDF passout parade

In addition, the president has appointed Major General Benard Waliaula as the Commander Kenya Air Force.

Major General Benard Waliaula replaces Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed , whose term of service has come to an end after 42 years of service.

Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed during a past interview

Until his appointment as Commander Kenya Air Force, Major General Benard Waliaula was the Director of Defence National Security Industries.

Ruto has also promoted and appointed Brigadier Joel Muriungi M'arimi to the rank of Major General and appointed him Commandant Kenya Military Academy.

Until his appointment as Commandant Kenya Military Academy, he was the Commander Armoured Brigade.

Further, the head of state has promoted and appointed Brigadier Joyce Chelang'at Sitienei to the rank of Major General and appointed her Deputy Vice Chancellor, Centre for Strategic and Security Studies at National Defence University - Kenya (NDU -K).

Until her promotion and appointment, she was the Director International Peace Support Centre.

Defence CS Soipan Tuya during a meeting with KDF bosses at Defence Heaquarters in Nairobi

Kenya Army

Brigadier Faustino Mancha Lobaly has been promoted to Major General and appointed as the Director of National Defence Security Industries.

Brigadier Charles Lenjo Mwazighe has been elevated to Major General and appointed as the Director of International Peace Support Centre.

Brigadier Mohamed Isak Iddi has been promoted to Major General and assigned as the Director at the Directorate of Oversight, Compliance, and Accountability (DOCA).

Brigadier Edward Rugendo has been promoted to Major General and appointed as the Director of Personnel and Logistics.

Brigadier Richard Wambua Mwanzi has been elevated to Major General and appointed as the Senior Directing Staff Army at National Defence College.

Colonel Said Mohamed Mwacharo has been promoted to Brigadier and appointed as the Chief of Infrastructure.

Colonel Meshack Sinkira Kishoyian has been promoted to Brigadier and appointed as the Commander of the 6th Brigade.

Kenya Air Force

Colonel Herbert Mabele Wafula has been promoted to Brigadier and appointed as the Base Commander of Moi Airbase.

Colonel Ismail Guhad Noor has been promoted to Brigadier and appointed as the Deputy Managing Director at Kenya Ordinance Factories Limited and Food Processing Factory.

Colonel Victor Waithaka Kang’ethe has been promoted to Brigadier and appointed as the Director of National Air Support Department (NASD).

KDF recruits during their pass-out parade in Eldoret on May 15,2024

Kenya Navy

Uhuru Kenyatta's former Aide-de-Camp, Brigadier Timothy Stelou Lekoolool , has been promoted to Major General and appointed as Senior Directing Staff at the National Defence College.

Colonel Ronald Mesa Makori has been promoted to Brigadier and appointed as the Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy.

Colonel Peter Musili Muthungu has been promoted to Brigadier and appointed as the Head of Production at Kenya Shipyard Limited.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilfrida Atieno Omolo has been promoted to Colonel and appointed as the Commander of Kenya Navy Logistics.

Lieutenant Colonel Safari Katana Kalume has been promoted to Colonel and appointed as Senior Directing Staff at Navy Joint Warfare Centre.