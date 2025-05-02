Why Kenya risks losing an entire generation - PS Raymond Omollo

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo has warned that Kenya risks losing an entire generation to drugs and school dropouts if urgent interventions are not made.

Speaking during a tree-planting and Chief’s Climate Action Day exercise at Athi River Primary School, PS Omollo voiced deep concern over the number of young people abandoning school.

He attributed the crisis to a dangerous mix of drug abuse, poor mentorship, and societal neglect.

It will not be acceptable that we sat back and lost a generation because of a few individuals who want to take advantage, whether it's because we are grappling with the youth bulge as well as unemployment, to get our children hooked into drugs.

Omollo linked this troubling trend to drug and substance abuse , a problem he said is deeply embedded along highways and industrial zones like Athi River.

He said restoring the future of Kenya’s children will require all sectors of society, from parents and teachers to industry leaders and local communities, to step up and work together.

He also called on the private sector, particularly in industrial areas like Athi River, to support the youth through mentorship, internships, and responsible engagement with the surrounding communities.

A lot of drug trafficking is going on, and we have agreed that we will work closely with all the players in the business community, the religious leaders, so that we can completely eradicate drug and substance abuse. Those who want to profiteer from this, let them look for another business.

PS Omollo also highlighted the government’s heavy investment in education, calling it the backbone of national development and the key to eradicating ignorance and instilling discipline in future generations.

He noted that well-educated citizens form the foundation of a dignified society, and today’s learners are tomorrow’s professionals, leaders who will help grow the economy and build the country.

Highlighting tangible progress, PS Omollo pointed to the recruitment of over 70,000 teachers in the last two years, a move aimed at bridging a historical shortage of more than 100,000 teachers nationwide.

PS Omollo encouraged parents and students present to treat education as a critical tool for personal and national empowerment, assuring them that the government has a robust plan to meet remaining staffing gaps and bolster Kenya’s human capital.