Worrying signs for Kenya, 11 attacks & journalists brutalised [OPINION]

Kenya joined the world in marking the World Press Freedom Day on May 3 at a trying time for the press with renewed attacks on journalists and the media at large.

Lack of police accountability continues to be a concern with cases of arbitrary arrest of journalists, temporary detention, forcefully deleting footages, assaulting journalists, denying journalists access to areas of reporting and seizing or damaging equipment on the rise.

Endless promises of thorough investigations to bring the officers to justice have produced n results, with concerns that the actions from the officers may have been sanctioned by higher powers hence that the agencies tasked with investigations are reluctant to offend.

Whether fueled by the inaction on the part of relevant government agencies or assurance of the same, police have appeared to become bolder in recent days going by the number of attacks of journalists in their line of duty.

Here is a timeline of some of the attacks that tell the story of Kenya’s shrinking press freedom and agencies that are either slow to act or complicit in the worrying trend.

May 03: Police arrest four filmmakers linked to the BBC Documentary Blood Parliament arrested with part of their equipment and items seized. Activists decry Kenya’s shrinking democratic space with the filmmakers released after spending the night in police custody.

April 28, 2025: BBC cancels the screening of Blood Parliament, a documentary detailing the killing of unarmed protesters by Kenyan security forces at parliament buildings. Organisers of the event cite pressure from authorities.

April 27, 2025: Daily Nation photojournalist Chris Omalla taken to hospital after being assaulted by a police officer during the Gor Mahia vs Mara Sugar match at Dandora stadium.

April 09, 2025: Several journalists injured as police turn their anger on journalists who had camped in Nakuru to cover Butere Girls’ play, Echoes of War at the national drama festivals.

March 14, 2025: The government, through the then Broadcasting Principal Secretary (PS) Edward Kisiang'ani cancels Standard Media Group’s media contract with the Ministry of Irrigation due to its critical coverage. The move was widely seen as an attempt to choke the media giant of cash and bring it to its knees or possibly force it to play along with favourable report that may not reflect the reality. In the face of it all, the media house stands tall, vowing to continue with its bold, factual and truthful reporting.

06 March 2025: Another dark day for the press in Kenya’s history as journalists in the line of duty covering demonstrations sparked by the alleged shooting of two teenage boys, which reportedly occurred on the night of 4th March 2025 in Majengo are roughed up and some arrested. Others are denied access to affected areas.

Police were also accused of damaging equipment and forcibly deleting recorded footage to conceal their actions in the face of growing criticism.

December 5, 2024: Perhaps emboldened by the inaction or assurance of lack of it, police officers have continued with their reign of impunity and violence and not even the glare of cameras deter some as was the case on December 05, 2024.

In continuation with their impunity, officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were caught on camera assaulting Citizen TV journalists covering the grilling of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies.

August 8, 2024: Police on the spot for meting out raw brutality on journalists covering Nane Nane protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD). Stephen Letoo among those who suffered at the hands of the police on yet another dark day for the press in Kenya.

August 8, 2024: Teargas fired towards the CNN crew including Larry Madowo while covering protests in Nairobi. Madowo was hit by a teargas fragmentt while covering the protests.

July 16, 2024: K24 journalist Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki shot four times while covering anti-government protest in Nakuru.

26 June, 2024: Police fired teargas directly at CNN’s Larry Madowo and his crew that was covering Finance Bill 2024 protests in suspected attempts to ensure that the unfolding events in the country do not make it to the international press. Madowo and the CNN crew were tear-gassed repeatedly with a shrapnel hitting the award-winning journalist at some point.

24 June 2024: Tired of the brutality that goes unabated with no officer held accountable despite countless promises, journalists take to the streets in protest.

The harassment, arrests and violence meted on journalists press reveal a worrying and sinister attempt that activists believe is aimed at silencing the press.