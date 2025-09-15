Yes, I do - Promise Sonko keeps repeating that is likely to outlive his politics

Mike Sonko has always been larger than life. For years, the former Nairobi City County governor was known for his gold chains, flashy cars, and a tongue that often-uttered words we cannot have in this piece.

He has also been away from the political scene for a minute, but even in his silence, he continues to write a different kind of story, one not about politics or power, but about family.

Again and again, Sonko has said ‘Yes I do’ to children in need of a home, building a legacy as a father beyond politics.

Children found in tragedy

Sonko’s adoptions often begin in the aftermath of unspeakable pain. In 2014, tragedy struck at a church in Likoni, Mombasa, when gunmen opened fire on worshippers.

Amid the chaos, six-year-old Gift Osinya lost his mother, while his younger brother, Satrine, was left with a bullet lodged in his skull.

Sonko's wife Primrose Mbuvi and their adopted sons Gift and Satrine Osinya

Their story shocked the nation, and Sonko stepped in, adopting both boys and ensuring that Satrine received urgent surgery to remove the bullet.

Before that, in Kitui County, a little girl named Janet Kaingi was orphaned in Nzeluni Village. Her future was uncertain until Sonko took her in as part of his family.

What began as an act of kindness turned into a lifelong commitment, and years later, Janet graduated from Daystar University with a degree in Business Logistics and Procurement, a testament to the power of opportunity.

Most recently, in early 2025, Sonko welcomed Baby James into his home. The boy had witnessed the brutal murder of his father in Mathare, leaving him traumatised and vulnerable.

While others sympathised from a distance, Sonko once again said ‘Yes I do’ adopting the boy, pledging to care for him, and offering him stability at a time when his world had been torn apart.

Education as a lifeline

For Sonko, adoption does not end at providing food and shelter. He takes on the greater challenge of ensuring the children receive quality education.

Gift and Satrine were enrolled in reputable schools, their academic journey supported at every step.



Janet’s graduation was celebrated widely, not only as her personal achievement but also as proof of Sonko’s long-term commitment to the children he raises.

By investing in school fees, mentorship, and even the small details such as school uniforms and holiday activities, Sonko demonstrates that his parenting goes far beyond being called dad.

For the children, the classroom becomes the stage where their transformation from victims of tragedy to architects of their future can be seen most clearly.

Visible change and second chances

The transformation of these children is not just academic; it is emotional and social. When Satrine first joined Sonko’s family, he was fragile both physically and emotionally, but over the years, his recovery has been remarkable.

Today, he is a lively child whose resilience tells a story of healing. Gift, once a boy defined by loss, has blossomed into a young man with ambitions and confidence.



Janet, the once-orphaned girl from Kitui, now carries herself as a professional, an inspiring example to other young women.

These visible changes show how adoption, when paired with consistent love and stability, can rewrite destinies.



Sonko’s home has become a place where wounds are not ignored but healed, where tragedy does not define the future, and where the answer to despair has always been ‘Yes I do.’

A family that welcomes

Behind Sonko’s decision to adopt is also the support of his immediate family. His wife and biological children have embraced the adopted children as their own, creating an environment where love and acceptance flow naturally.

Family events, birthdays, and graduations are celebrated without distinction between biological and adopted.

This spirit of accommodation ensures the children do not feel like outsiders but like true sons and daughters of the household.

Such acceptance is not always guaranteed in adoption stories, where tensions can arise within families.

But in Sonko’s case, the harmony within his home strengthens the narrative of genuine care. It also highlights how family, when united, can transform lives far beyond material support.

A legacy beyond politics

Mike Sonko’s political career may always be remembered for its drama, controversy, and spectacle.

Yet, away from the rallies and headlines, he is quietly building a legacy rooted in fatherhood. Each child he has taken in adds to a record of compassion that stands in stark contrast to the often-cynical world of politics.