Mass House death: Family demands truth after autopsy contradicts police report

The family of a Strathmore University student who tragically lost his life at Mass House is now alleging foul play, following autopsy results that contradict initial police reports.

In a social media post that has since gone viral, the victim’s brother called on Kenyans to assist in seeking justice, revealing that the autopsy conducted on Monday indicated that the student was killed.

This is in contrast to an earlier police report by the club stating that the young man was found collapsed on the stairs at the popular entertainment venue.

“Good morning Kenyans, please assist me. I lost my brother on Sunday at Mass House. The police report said the joint found a young man collapsed kwa stairs, but the autopsy yesterday shows he was killed,” the victim’s brother wrote.

The revelation has sparked public outrage, with many demanding accountability from both the club's management and law enforcement agencies.

The case is being handled by police officers from Karen who are reviewing CCTV footage of the night the incident happened.

“Ni wao wana investigate. When I sensed something is off due to the difference in statement and autopsy is when I asked you guys for help na mme come through sana. I'll use all the info nimepewa this far,” he shared.

Kenyans have urged the family to be vigilant and take the necessary steps of engaging a lawyer during the investigations.

In response to the incident, Mass House issued a statement expressing sympathy for the victim’s loved ones and confirming their cooperation with authorities.

“Despite us being unable to share any detailed information regarding the incident, we at Mass House are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities in their ongoing investigation in order to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident,” the statement read in part.

The club further emphasised its commitment to transparency and assured patrons that updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.

This incident has reignited discussions on the need for improved security in Nairobi’s nightlife establishments, with many calling for stricter surveillance, better-trained security personnel, and stronger measures to ensure the safety of revellers.

The Hidden Dangers Facing Nairobi’s Nightlife Revellers

Nairobi’s nightlife offers excitement, but it also comes with serious risks. Revellers frequently fall victim to drink spiking, theft, violence, and even fatal incidents, making safety a growing concern.

One of the biggest dangers is drink spiking, where criminals lace drinks with substances like Rohypnol to rob or assault victims. Many wake up hours later with no memory of the night, only to find their valuables missing. Women are particularly vulnerable, with some cases leading to sexual assault.

Organized theft and muggings are rampant in entertainment spots, where criminals pose as fellow revellers to pickpocket phones and wallets. Some operate outside clubs, targeting intoxicated patrons as they leave. Motorbike gangs also snatch phones from people hailing taxis or walking home.

Security in Nairobi’s nightlife is questionable. Many clubs hire unregulated bouncers, some of whom collaborate with thieves or use excessive force on revellers. Cases of physical assault by bouncers have resulted in serious injuries and even deaths.

Overcrowding and stampedes are another risk, as clubs exceed capacity, creating safety hazards. Emergency exits are often blocked, making it difficult for patrons to escape in case of an emergency.

Even after leaving the club, taxi scams and ride-hailing dangers pose a threat. Rogue taxi drivers overcharge, take passengers to remote areas to rob them, or collaborate with criminals. Some ride-hailing app drivers have also been linked to carjackings.