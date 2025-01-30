Moment U.S. Black Hawk chopper collided with passenger jet midair [VIDEO]

A tragic midair collision occurred on January 29, 2025, involving an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The collision occurred at around 9 p.m. EST (5:00 a.m.) as American Airlines Flight 5342, a Bombardier CRJ-700 carrying 64 people (60 passengers and four crew members), was approaching the airport after departing from Wichita, Kansas.

At the same time, the Black Hawk helicopter, which was on a training mission with three soldiers aboard, was also in the vicinity.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the two aircraft collided midair, resulting in the passenger jet crashing into the Potomac River.

Videos have now emerged showing the moment the two aircraft collided. According to audio from Air Traffic Control, the military black Hawk helicopter flying under call sign PAT25 was asked whether it had visibility of the passenger aircraft before the clash.

Search and Rescue Efforts

Emergency responders launched an extensive search operation immediately following the crash.

Approximately 300 personnel from various agencies were deployed to search the frigid waters of the Potomac River.

Fireboats were utilized to assist in recovery efforts, while inflatable rescue boats were launched from locations along the river

As of early Thursday morning, at least 18 bodies have been recovered from the water, but no survivors have been found thus far.

Law enforcement sources indicate that the wreckage of both aircraft is fragmented and submerged in the river.

The search operations are complicated by cold weather conditions, which have raised concerns for potential victims still unaccounted for.

In response to the incident, all operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended, halting both departures and arrivals.

Reactions and Statements

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences via social media, stating he had been briefed on what he described as a "terrible accident."

He said that initial assessments suggest preventable factors may have contributed to the collision.

In his remarks, he noted that it was a clear night with visible lights on the aircraft, questioning why the helicopter did not take evasive action or why air traffic control did not intervene more decisively.

Kenya’s President William Ruto has also send a message of condolence to the affected families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the terrible air accident in Washington, D.C. May the Almighty give strength to the families, President Donald Trump and the people of the United States of America during this difficult moment,” he said.