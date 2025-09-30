In Kenya, the Traffic Act CAP 403 provides the foundational framework for vehicle classifications, with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) managing registration and licensing to uphold road safety and compliance.

Section 4 of the Act categorises motor vehicles into distinct classes: motor omnibuses, heavy commercial vehicles, commercial vehicles, tractors, motor-cars, motorcycles not exceeding 50 cubic centimetres in engine capacity, motorcycles exceeding 50 cubic centimetres in engine capacity, invalid carriages, special types of motor vehicles requiring special authorisation from the Authority before registration or use on a road, and matatus.

These categories shape the qualifications and licensing requirements for various vehicle applications, notably Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), Tourist Service Vehicles (TSVs), and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

Although PSVs and TSVs both transport passengers, they diverge in purpose and operational extent, whereas SPVs address specialised needs in emergency response, construction, and agriculture.

Public Service Vehicles (PSVs)

ADVERTISEMENT

Public Service Vehicles encompass vehicles designed for transporting passengers for hire or reward, forming a core part of Kenya's public transport system.

A Public Service Vehicle

The Traffic Act defines a PSV as any motor vehicle licensed to carry passengers for hire or reward, or one that plies for hire or reward, or carries passengers for such purposes.

This category includes matatus, motor omnibuses, taxicabs, and private hire vehicles capable of carrying up to seven passengers excluding the driver.

To qualify as a PSV, the vehicle must first be registered under Part II of the Act, which records details such as make, model, and ownership, and licensed under Part III, requiring an application to a licensing officer with the prescribed fee and registration book.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles over four years old from the date of manufacture undergo inspection by the NTSA's motor vehicle inspection unit.

Additional qualifications include compliance with construction, equipment, and use provisions; third-party insurance; a police certificate confirming the owner as a fit and proper person; and, for omnibuses, a valid road service licence under the Transport Licensing Act CAP 404.

A certificate of fitness from an authorised inspector is also mandatory.

A matatu

Licensing involves submitting an application by the registered owner to the licensing officer, who issues the licence upon satisfaction of conditions and payment of fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The licence remains valid for the prescribed period, is non-transferable, and must be displayed legibly on the vehicle.

Drivers of PSVs require a separate licence, must be at least 24 years old, hold a valid driving licence for the appropriate class, and pass a fitness test every three years, including eye and hearing examinations.

Conductors must be at least 18 years old and similarly licensed.

The NTSA may cancel or suspend PSV licences if public interest demands it due to vehicle condition or owner conduct, with appeals possible to a subordinate court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourist Service Vehicles (TSVs)

Tourist Service Vehicles represent a specialised subset of passenger vehicles tailored for tourism activities, distinct from PSVs in their focus on leisure and sightseeing rather than general public commuting.

A tourist service vehicle

TSVs are licensed by the NTSA under the National Transport and Safety Authority Act of 2012 to promote professionalism in the tourism sector and prevent crossover from PSV operations.

Unlike PSVs, which serve everyday transport needs, TSVs cater to paying tourists and are permitted in restricted areas such as national parks, where standard PSVs are banned unless they meet TSV qualifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

To qualify, operators must hold a valid licence from the Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) under Class C for tourist service vehicle hire or related enterprises, and register with the Ministry of Tourism.

Requirements include a certificate of registration or incorporation, CR12 form or identity copies of directors, KRA PIN certificate for the enterprise, work permits for non-Kenyan directors, copies of vehicle logbooks, and vehicle insurance certificates.

Operators need a physical office with promotional materials, at least a diploma in tour and travel, and a minimum of one van, or two for foreign investors who must commit at least USD100,000.

Licensing through NTSA involves an application fee of Sh500 for new applicants and an annual licence fee of Sh2,000, accessible via the NTSA PSV/TSV portal.

For TRA Class C licensing, the application fee is Sh1,000, with an annual licence fee and renewal fee of Sh8,000 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers require a tour driver's licence, obtained after vetting by the TRA, and must hold a valid Kenyan driving licence with Class D endorsement.

This dual regulatory involvement with TRA and NTSA ensures TSVs maintain higher standards for tourist safety and experience, setting them apart from PSVs that operate under broader public transport rules.

Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs)

Special Purpose Vehicles refer to those classified under Section 4(i) of the Traffic Act as special types requiring special authorisation from the NTSA before registration or use on public roads, due to their non-standard design or function.

Examples include concrete mixers, combine harvesters, and ambulances, which serve construction, agricultural, or emergency purposes rather than routine transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

For concrete mixers, classified as commercial vehicles with specialised equipment, qualification involves standard registration under Part II, but special authorisation is needed for road use given the mounted machinery such as mixers or pumps.

Concrete mixer, a Special Purpose Vehicle

Licensing follows Part III procedures, including inspection for vehicles over four years old, third-party insurance, and an inspection certificate affixed to the vehicle.

Drivers need a Class G endorsement for industrial vehicles.

Combine harvesters, as agricultural machinery akin to tractors, require registration if operated on public roads, with special authorisation to ensure compliance with road safety standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

If used solely on private farmland, full road licensing may not apply, but any road transit demands NTSA approval, insurance, and potentially a Class G driving endorsement.

Ambulances qualify as special types for emergency medical services, requiring initial NTSA registration and licensing similar to other vehicles, including logbook issuance and annual inspections.

An ambulance

Additionally, they must register with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), with the process transitioning to an online platform, submitting a certified copy of the certificate of incorporation or equivalent, aligning the emergency services provider's name with registration documents.

Ambulances comply with Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) specifications for design, equipment, and performance, covering aspects like patient compartments and medical fittings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers require appropriate endorsements, often under Class G or H for specialised vehicles.

The NTSA may grant exemptions or tailored conditions for SPVs, but all must carry legible licences and certificates during operation.