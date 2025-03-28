A new level of conscious gambling: 1xBet launches a special project dedicated to responsible betting

1xBet betting company announces the launch of an exceptional educational project, Responsible Betting. The campaign will last three months and include online formats and interactive activities for users.

It will introduce players to the basics of financial literacy and help them control their expenses while playing effectively.

As part of the program, participants can expect:

Educational materials about bankroll management and financial planning;

Interactive quizzes and challenges to test their self-control skills;

1xBet helps players develop a conscious approach to placing bets, turning betting into exciting entertainment without financial risks.

1xBalance — a guide to the world of responsible gaming

The 1xBalance educational program is a distinctive project created to develop players’ financial literacy. Participants of the Responsible Betting program will learn how to properly arrange their finances, manage risk, and make well-informed decisions.

1xBet changes the rules of the game, making sports betting entertaining and a responsible pastime for players with a high level of financial literacy.

1xBet promotes a culture of responsible betting through innovation

Only a few people want to read long and tedious articles about the basic principles of budget management. That’s why 1xBet launched a remarkable Responsible Betting project involving interactive education forms.

Participants of the educational program will combine pleasant and helpful things they will learn essential information and have fun.

Major content formats:

Know Your Limits quiz games. Players will take interactive financial literacy and self-control tests weekly. The quiz games will help check the financial literacy level and calculate individual betting limits.

Bet Smarter marathon. A 4-week challenge to help master the key principles of responsible gambling.

Podcasts, articles, and webinars. The experts in the world of sports betting will reveal the secrets of responsible gambling success.

1xBalance is a project that offers many insights. You can find them in the education course and on social networks using the hashtag #1xBalance.

The educational program will feature a series of private events, including a Private Viewing Party timed to coincide with the Champions League final, alongside other interactive activities.

Participation in 1xBalance — an incredible intensive to boost financial literacy

Join the Responsible Betting educational program and discover how to manage your betting budget for effective risk control. To keep up to date with the main events of the exceptional project, subscribe to 1xBet on popular social networks and messengers: Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Telegram.

Take part in 1xBalance and improve your financial literacy. Develop a responsible approach to the game together with us!