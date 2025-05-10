Coca-Cola partners with FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ to create magic

The Coca-Cola Company, a long-time partner and sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™ since 1978, is proud to continue its partnership by supporting the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™.

Fans of the 16 qualified teams can anticipate exclusive experiences and programs as part of Coca-Cola® activation across Mahé Island, Seychelles, during the tournament, which will take place from May 1st to 11th, 2025.

The Coca-Cola Company has been engaged in stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950, creating countless memorable experiences in global tournaments over the decades.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ is set to be a spectacular event, and The Coca-Cola Company is proud to partner with FIFA in sharing this vision by bringing the magic of the games to life through unique and unforgettable celebrations.

“As a long-standing partner of FIFA, we’re proud to bring the spirit and celebration of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup to Seychelles for the very first time. This is more than just a tournament, it’s a moment of national pride and a unique opportunity to showcase the beauty, energy, and hospitality of Seychelles to the world.

"Through Coca-Cola® Fan Zone and vibrant activations across Mahé Island, we look forward to refreshing fans and creating unforgettable memories that celebrate both the game and our island spirit.” said Yvonne Mwangi, Managing Director, Seychelles Breweries Ltd, authorised bottler of The Coca-Cola Company in Seychelles.

The Coca-Cola Company Fan Zone Offers Unique Experiences

Located a few meters from the Paradise Arena, Coca-Cola® Fan Zone will bring the magic to fans with a specially curated experience designed to immerse the public in a vibrant atmosphere of sports, music, and celebration.

Attendees can enjoy product sampling, along with a variety of other engaging activities, including a photo booth where they can capture memorable moments.

Throughout the day, visitors to the Coca-Cola® Fan Zone will also have the chance to participate in interactive games, with exciting giveaways up for grabs.