Amani Komora's Biography: HR professional Ruto picked to chair NPS Commisson

Dr. Amani Yuda Komora, MBS, CHRP, is a public servant with a long career in human resource management and public administration.

Hailing from Tana River County, he has held several high-profile positions in various government and corporate entities, culminating in his recent nomination as the Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) by President William Ruto.

The NPSC is a crucial independent commission established under the Constitution. It is responsible for the human resource management of the National Police Service, which includes:

Recruiting and appointing police officers .

Confirming appointments and determining promotions and transfers.

Exercising disciplinary control over police officers.

This biography details his extensive career, educational background, and significant contributions to public service in Kenya.

Educational Background

Dr. Komora has an academic foundation in the field of human resources.

He holds a Doctorate (Ph.D.) in Human Resource Management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

In addition to his doctorate, he holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and Sociology.

He also holds a Higher Diploma from the former Institute of Personnel Management, now known as the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM).

Career in Public Service

Dr. Komora's career is marked by a steady rise through the ranks in the human resource departments of key Kenyan organisations.

Early Career at Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Dr. Komora began his career as a graduate trainee at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and steadily rose to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Human Resources.

During his tenure at KRA, he played a crucial role in managing the transition from the Anti-Corruption Police Unit to the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, which later became the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA)

After his time at KRA, Dr. Komora joined the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), where he served as the Head of Human Resources and was later promoted to General Manager of Human Resources and Administration.

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

Dr. Komora was nominated by the Federation of Kenyan Employers to serve as a Commissioner at the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

He was later elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the commission.

At the SRC, he chaired the Job Evaluation and Salary Structures Committee.

His tenure at the SRC was marked by a focus on ensuring fairness and sustainability in public sector remuneration.

National Police Service Commission (NPSC)

In August 2025, President William Ruto nominated Dr. Amani Yuda Komora for the position of Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

This nomination is seen as a significant step towards strengthening the leadership and accountability of the police service in Kenya.

His extensive experience in human resource management is expected to be instrumental in overseeing the recruitment, appointment, promotion, and disciplinary processes within the National Police Service.

Other Notable Roles and Memberships

Throughout his career, Dr. Komora has been actively involved in various professional bodies and councils.

He has served as a member of the National General Wages Council of the Minister for Labour, Social Security and Services under the Labour Relations Act, 2007.

He has also served on the Governing Council of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) and was the Chairman of the College of Human Resource Management.

Legacy and Contributions

Dr. Amani Yuda Komora is recognised for his expertise in human resource management, his commitment to public service, and his role in significant institutional transitions in Kenya.

His work has consistently focused on improving organisational structures, enhancing talent management, and ensuring fair and equitable human resource practices.