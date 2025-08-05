PHOTOS: How Sh3.5B elevated road at Junction Mall will look like when complete

Anyone driving down Ngong Road recently has seen them. massive, uniquely shaped concrete pylons rising into the sky near Junction Mall.

After research on Kenya Urban Roads Authority’s (KURA) documents, the news desk has uncovered striking images of what the completed project will look like.

The piece of infrastructure is expected to transform and ease traffic at one of Nairobi’s most notoriously congested intersections .

Futuristic Sh3.5B flyover that will replace the Junction Mall roundabout along Ngong Road

The Core Problem and The Solution

The project is fully funded by a concessional loan of Sh3.58 billion from the Spanish Corporate International Fund (FIEM).

Pablo Acosta, the Project Director for what he refers to as the "Junction Mall steel flyover," offered more specific details on the undertaking.

"The total length of the steel structure is 254 meters and the total length of the project is 800 meters," Acosta stated.

He explained that the flyover will soar above Naivasha and Kingara roads, alleviating the traffic in these two intersections.

Futuristic Sh3.5B flyover that will replace the Junction Mall roundabout along Ngong Road

Key Project Details

The steel flyover itself will be 254 meters long and will sit on top of the composite pylons currently under construction.

The structures currently visible are the support pylons, with the tallest being "Pier 4". They are a key component of the composite structure that will hold the steel flyover.

The flyover itself will be a multi-lane highway. This elevated design allows the space below to remain highly functional, featuring a clearly marked, multi-lane road for local traffic and dedicated walkways for pedestrians.

The aerial view reveals the full scale of the project, showing the roadway curving gracefully over a complex junction.

It integrates seamlessly into the dense urban landscape, with the Nairobi city skyline serving as a prominent backdrop, presenting an overall image of a clean, efficient, and visually appealing solution to urban transportation.

This is the sixth successful project of its kind in Kenya by the construction team, who hope it will help the country develop and improve.

Construction of Junction Mall Flyover along Ngong Road

Added Benefits for Nairobians

While the flyover promises to decongest one of Nairobi’s busiest intersections, its benefits go far beyond smoother traffic flow. The project has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the quality of life for everyday Nairobians.

For pedestrians and cyclists, the inclusion of Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) facilities , dedicated paths and walkways, will ensure that those on foot or two wheels can navigate the area securely, without having to compete with vehicles.

The project will also address another long-standing traffic challenge: flooding .

By upgrading the area’s drainage systems, the risk of waterlogging during Nairobi’s rainy seasons will be significantly reduced, making roads more reliable and resilient.

Once complete, the flyover will be complemented by landscaped spaces and modern street lighting.

This combination of greenery and improved visibility aims to beautify the cityscape while making the area safer and more inviting after dark.

This flyover is part of KURA's broader strategy to decongest Nairobi by upgrading roads and introducing modern transport systems.