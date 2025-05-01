Duties awaiting Kayange after appointment to oversee Dakar Youth Olympics

Kenyan rugby legend and Olympian Humphrey Kayange has been appointed as the new Chair of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Dakar 2026.



The appointment was made by IOC President Thomas Bach following a request from President-elect Kirsty Coventry, who stepped down from the role after her recent election as IOC President in March.

Kayange’s appointment marks a significant step forward for African representation in global sporting governance, as he prepares to lead the efforts that will culminate in the first-ever Olympic sporting event hosted on the African continent.

From rugby pitch to Olympic leadership

Kayange’s journey to Olympic leadership is as inspiring as it is groundbreaking. For more than a decade, he was a mainstay of Kenya’s national rugby sevens team, where he earned widespread acclaim for his athleticism and leadership.



As captain, he led Kenya to several major victories, including the iconic Singapore Sevens title in 2016, and proudly represented the nation at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

His excellence on the pitch was later recognised with his induction into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2023, a prestigious honour that celebrated his enduring impact on the sport.

A champion of athlete representation

Beyond the field, Kayange has demonstrated a deep commitment to athlete advocacy and sports governance.



Since becoming an IOC Member and joining the IOC Athletes’ Commission in 2021, he has worked to ensure that athletes remain at the heart of Olympic decision-making. His appointment as Chair of the Coordination Commission is a continuation of that mission.

Kayange has also served on the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), where he contributed to global anti-doping efforts, and held senior positions in Kenya’s sporting institutions.



These include Chair of the Kenyan National Olympic Committee (NOC) Athletes’ Commission, Executive Board member of the Kenya Academy of Sports, and former leadership roles within the Kenya Rugby Union.

Supporting Dakar 2026

As Chair of the Coordination Commission, Kayange will be responsible for overseeing the planning and delivery of the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.



His role involves close collaboration with the Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee (YOGOC), National Olympic Committees, International Federations, Olympic stakeholders and local authorities across Senegal.

The goal is to ensure a successful and memorable Games, both in terms of logistics and legacy. Dakar 2026 will be hosted across three key locations: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, and will run for two weeks from 31 October.



The Games are expected to welcome the world’s best young athletes aged up to 17 years, showcasing their talents on a global stage.

Kayange described his new role as an opportunity to uplift young athletes and champion African excellence.

My vision is driven by empowering young athletes. I’m honoured to serve the Olympic Movement and help provide a platform for young people to pursue excellence.



Dakar 2026 will unite young athletes from around the world, celebrating African innovation and the Olympic spirit.

Preparing for the next phase

Kayange will officially chair the next meeting of the Coordination Commission, which is scheduled to take place in Dakar on 7 and 8 May 2025.