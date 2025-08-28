Harambee Stars players to get homes, but there's a catch

President William Ruto has reaffirmed his promise to help Harambee Stars players secure affordable housing.

During a recent address at State House, Ruto announced that the government will subsidise half the cost of two-bedroom houses for the players.

Addressing the team, Ruto acknowledged the players' desire for homeownership, stating, "I know that you would have wanted to own a home, but I believe you still will have to own a home. This is how we are going to do it."

President William Ruto hosts Harambee Stars team at State House

The affordable housing initiative, which falls under Kenya’s broader affordable housing programme, will provide each player with a two-bedroom house priced at Sh 2 million.

The government will contribute Sh1 million, while the remaining amount of Sh1 million will be the responsibility of the players.

Players have the option to pay this balance either upfront or through a mortgage plan that spans over 20 years.

The monthly mortgage payment will be manageable, ranging between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000.

This ensures that homeownership remains accessible to the team members, with a structure that caters to their financial realities.

However, Ruto was clear in his remarks that there is no room for converting the houses into cash.

He stated, “There is only the house,” making it clear that the aim is to provide players with long-term stability, not a financial windfall.

The players will also have the freedom to choose where their homes are located.

Ruto emphasised the availability of housing units in 200 locations across Kenya, including major towns such as Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, and Nakuru, allowing players to select a location that best suits their preferences.

The president also reassured the team that they were responsible for paying the second half of the cost, adding, “There is no bending of rules. There is no free lunch.”

This initiative is part of Ruto’s broader efforts to enhance athlete welfare and foster a more sustainable sports culture in Kenya.