Ruto’s 2055 dream meets Gachagua’s reality check, president responds

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cast doubts on President William Ruto’s pledge to make Kenya a first-world country by 2050 with the head of state firing back.

Clarifying that his position is not based on malice, but informed by facts that are open for all to see, Gachagua unpacked his stance on the pledge while citing systemic problems.

Speaking during a service at PCEA Kayole in Embakasi Central, the DCP leader pointed out that with several gains made by the previous administrations eroded, Ruto’s ambitions may not become reality.

He singled out the challenges facing Kenya’s public education system , the mess in healthcare services, and a harsh business environment that has seen several businesses close and fire or significantly reduce staffing as indication that the country is heading in the opposite direction.

Nchi yetu haitembei vizuri. Minister wa national treasury ametangaza ya kwamba kuanzi January ile masomo ya bure tuliwachiwa na Kibaki haiwezekani tena. Sasa January watu wa secondary mjitayarishe kulipa. Mambo ya primary imeharibika. Mambo ya SHA haifanyi kazi. Biashara zimesimama.

I hear Ruto saying he has a plan to elevate Kenya to a First World country…I have no hard feelings or ill intentions against anyone, but I have to do the right thing. Together with other leaders we will liberate this country.

Rigathi Gachagua speaking at PCEA Kayole, Embakasi Central Constituency, Nairobi on Sunday, November 9

Kama within three years kazi yote Kibaki alifanya ya masomo umeharibu. Kazi ya matibabu ile Uhuru Kenyatta alifanya umeharibu. Biashara zote umeharibu. (Within three years under your watch, all the gains made by Kibaki in education have been lost. The impresive work done by Uhuru Kenyatta in health sector have also been lost, and businesses are also facing challenges).

Doubt meets hope as Ruto responds to Gachagua

In apparent response to Gachagua and other politicians casting doubts on the ambitious plans, President William Ruto fired back castigating leaders spreading negativity on his ambitious plan to elevate Kenya.

I see many people who speak negatively about our country, I see many people who confess many negative things about our country. We have a country like no other. We have a blessed nation and we must work for it and believe in it. If you're a leader and you don't believe in Kenya, you lack valuable opinions and a plan to transform the nation and everything is negative, you are dragging us behind

According to Ruto, Kenya has made commendable progress and is on course to making the great leap to become a first-world country by 2055.

The plan: Ruto's dream

President Ruto reiterated his commitment to transform Kenya from a developing nation into a first-world country on October 12 during the 70th anniversary of the African Inland Church Ziwani, explaining the strategic steps he has taken to ensure that the plan becomes a reality.

I want to say this in church that by God’s grace, we have been in the third world for far too long. We have had our fair share, and it is now time, by God’s grace, the efforts of our hands, the blessings of our plans, and the energy and unity of the people of Kenya, to move this country from a third-world to a first-world country in the next 30 years.

The head of state confirmed that his administration has a solid plan to make elevate the country, adding that Kenya has abundant resources to support the great plan he has in place.

We have what it takes, we have the ideas, the plan, the people, and the resources to take this country to a first world by 2055. I am persuaded beyond any reasonable doubt that we are going to move this country to a first world by 2055

The president added that he has discussed the plan with notable politicians and leaders in the country, including 80% of Members of Parliament and they are all behind it.

I have talked with almost 80% of MPs, Raila Odinga (the former Prime Minster died a few days after these remarks), Uhuru Kenyatta and just recently Gideon Moi on how we will move this country to a first-world country and I will continue to engage all leaders.

Ruto's administration has made strategic investment in infrastructure as well as in key sectors of the economy as part of the plan to make the great leap into first-world country status.