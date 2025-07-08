Nairobi City Marathon 2025 crowns new winners, sets record turnout & ambitious future 

Benson Murkomen and Emily Chepkemoi surged through the cool Nairobi air to claim victory at the 2025 Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Overcoming a competitive field and crisp July weather, the two etched their names into the history of the city's premier running event, each securing a Sh3.5 million prize.

The fourth edition of the marathon, themed I Love Nairobi-Run the City You Love once again transformed the capital's streets into a track featuring athleticism and community spirit.

More than 15,000 runners from over 70 countries took to the course, which uniquely utilises the Nairobi Expressway, offering participants a stunning panorama of the city's skyline.

The event included the full 42-km marathon, a half marathon, a 10-km run, and a fun 4-km run.

Highlights from the Nairobi City Marathon men’s race

In the men's full marathon, Benson Murkomen executed a masterful race plan. After staying with the lead pack for the first half, he made a decisive move at the 28-kilometre mark.

Benson Murkomen Wins 42KM Men's Category in the Nairobi City Marathon

The 30-year-old from Elgeyo Marakwet powered through the final stages to cross the finish line at 2:8:36. His victory was a significant improvement on his eighth-place finish in 2023.

"I am happy to win today's race," Murkomen stated, expressing how his body responded well when he decided to push the pace. He added that the rigorous training he underwent had paid off and that he intended to use his winnings to support his parents.

Justus Limo finished a close second in 2:08:42, followed by Albert Kangogo in 2:09:06.

Women’s race at the Nairobi City Marathon

The women's race saw a triumphant return for Emily Chepkemoi. The 26-year-old from West Pokot, who had unfortunately fallen and failed to finish in the 2022 edition, demonstrated her resilience and class.

She broke away from the pack at the halfway point and never looked back, finishing with a commanding time of 2:25:45.

"I started slow but gradually picked up from the halfway mark," Chepkemoi shared, noting that her competitors did not respond to her surge. Her victory adds another significant title to her growing collection, which also includes the Eldoret City Marathon.

Emily Chepkemoi Wins 42KM Women's Category in the Nairobi City Marathon

Vivian Jerotich and Lucy Chelele completed the podium, finishing in 2:26:31 and 2:26:35, respectively.

Uniting Nairobi City Through Athletics

The 2025 Nairobi City Marathon was more than just a competition for elite athletes. It was a celebration of human spirit and endurance, drawing participants from all walks of life.

Inspiring stories emerged from the event, including that of Antonio Bundi, a 22-year-old amateur runner who, despite having slim chances of winning, was thrilled to simply compete alongside renowned athletes.

For many, like Ruth Kemunto, who participated in the 10-km race, the event was a personal triumph and a step towards a healthier lifestyle.

The marathon's growing popularity is evident in its participant numbers, which have steadily increased since its inception in 2022. Race director Barnaba Korir has spoken of the event's evolution into a "national movement" that unites Kenyans from all corners of the country.

Azeezah hyping the crowd at the fun village in the Nairobi City Marathon

Looking ahead, there are ambitious plans to further elevate the marathon's status, with the goal of eventually being included in the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors.

A significant step in this direction is the planned introduction of a wheelchair race in the 2026 edition, making the event even more inclusive.

Athletics Kenya President, Jack Tuwei, has expressed his optimism that the marathon will continue to grow and attract more foreign participants, solidifying Nairobi's reputation as a premier destination for sports tourism.

The event not only showcases the nation's world-class athletic talent but also highlights its capacity to host major international events, contributing to a narrative of a vibrant and capable African city.