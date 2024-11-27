The National Assembly has refuted allegations that Members of Parliament (MPs) have been misappropriating allowances meant for their bodyguards and drivers.

This comes after a report by a local publication alleged that Speaker Moses Wetang’ula criticised MPs during a retreat in Nakuru, urging them to stop the practice.

In a detailed statement on Tuesday, 26th November 2024, National Assembly Clerk dispelled the allegations as false, inaccurate and sensational.

Allowances not budgeted for in 2024/2025

The clerk clarified that the allowances in question were not included in the current financial year’s budget due to funding cuts after the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024.



Funds have not been factored in the budget of the National Assembly for the said allowances for bodyguards and drivers. There is, therefore, no possibility for a Member of Parliament to appropriate an allowance that does not exist.

The clerk emphasised that the budget reductions affected key allocations, including foreign and domestic travel, purchase of equipment, hospitality, and constituency office funds.

Past payments and no complaints

Addressing past practices, the statement confirmed that allowances for bodyguards and drivers were previously provided to facilitate MPs’ official duties.



However, no formal complaints regarding denial or misuse of these allowances had been received.

Retreat allegations declaredbaseless

The statement further debunked claims that the issue of allowances was discussed during the Nakuru retreat held between 27th and 30th October 2024.

The issue of allowances for bodyguards and drivers was not an agenda item at the recently concluded retreat.