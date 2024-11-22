A pastor in Nakuru County, Elias Njau, is on the run after allegedly attacking his wife with a machete, leaving her with severe injuries to her hands and fingers.

The victim, identified as Shiku, is currently undergoing treatment at a Nakuru hospital as police intensify their search for the suspect.

Witnesses report that the pastor turned violent after Shiku confronted him over allegations of infidelity involving a female member of his congregation.

Rongai Police Commander Cecilia Kemboi confirmed the incident, stating that investigations are underway to locate and apprehend Njau.

Photos from the hospital reveal Shiku with parts of her hands and fingers stitched, highlighting the severity of the attack.

President Ruto condemns rising GBV cases

This incident occurs against the backdrop of a worrying rise in gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide cases across Kenya.

President William Ruto recently addressed the issue, emphasising his government’s commitment to curbing the trend.

In his State of the Nation address on Thursday, November 21, 2024, the President expressed alarm over the increasing violence targeting women.

Many citizens, as well as various organisations representing and championing women’s rights and welfare, have expressed concern about gender-based violence and the increasing cases of killings of female victims by male criminals motivated by primitive expressions of gender-based brutality and impunity.



Left unaddressed, these incidents will cause the women of our nation to feel increasingly unsafe, even in their own homes,” he stated.

Sh100 million allocated to fight GBV

The initiative aims to provide survivors with secure shelters, medical care, and psychological support.

Speaking at State House during a meeting with women leaders, President Ruto said,

The campaign will also focus on enhancing existing resources for survivors. It is my hope that, in due course, those found culpable [of GBV crimes] will face the full force of the law.