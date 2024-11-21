Police point flaws in planned demonstrations, issue alert

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a press statement addressing reports of planned public demonstrations scheduled for Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The NPS emphasised its constitutional mandate to ensure the safety and security of all Kenyans, while reiterating the legal framework surrounding public assemblies.

Right to demonstrate comes with responsibility

In the statement, the NPS acknowledged the constitutional right of citizens to assemble, picket, and present petitions peacefully and unarmed.

However, the service reminded the public that this right must be exercised responsibly and in accordance with the law.

As per the Public Order Act, organisers of demonstrations are required to notify the Regulating Officer at least three days but not more than 14 days in advance.

The notification should include details of the planned gathering to allow police to coordinate safety and security measures.

The NPS through Spokesperson Resila Onyango clarified that, as of November 20, 2024, no formal notification had been received for the planned demonstrations.

To date, no such requisite notification by any organiser/planner has been issued to the Regulating Officer as per the Public Order Act.

Kenyans urged to go about their daily activities

The police urged law-abiding Kenyans to continue with their daily routines without fear. The statement reassured citizens of the NPS’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding all persons and maintaining public order.

Law-abiding Kenyans are urged to go on with their daily activities without fear, even as the NPS reiterates its commitment to serve and protect all persons in the country

The NPS further reminded organisers of the importance of adhering to legal requirements when planning public demonstrations.