The National Police Service (NPS) has launched an investigation into a violent disruption during the funeral of the late Erastus Nduati at Bibirioni Boys High School in Limuru on November 28, 2024.



The incident, which unfolded as former Limuru Member of Parliament Peter Mungai Mwathi addressed mourners, left attendees fleeing for safety after unidentified individuals began hurling objects and chairs.

In a statement issued on November 29, the NPS through Dr Resila Onyango, spokesperson for the Inspector General of Police clarified that Mwathi was neither arrested nor considered a person of interest in connection to the fracas.

We wish to clarify that the National Police Service did not arrest Hon. Peter Mwathi, and he is not a person of interest to the Police.

While the chaotic events disrupted the solemn occasion, the police confirmed receiving only one complaint regarding property damage.

Property of unknown number and value were damaged, but so far, we have received a report from only number and value were damaged, but so far, we have received a report from only one complainant.

Investigations underway

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Limuru has initiated a probe to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for what the NPS described as an insensitive act.



Officers are currently on-site, recording statements from family members of the deceased and other witnesses.

The police have called on members of the public to assist in the investigation.

We call upon anybody with information that may aid in the arrest of the suspects that invaded the burial to report to the nearest police station

Leaders demand answers