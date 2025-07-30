Amina Halake, wife of two-time presidential aspirant Mohammed Abduba Dida , officially announced her bid for the 2027 presidency and assumed leadership of the Alliance for Real Change party in her husband’s absence.

In a live TV47 interview, Halake highlighted her extensive involvement in Dida’s campaigns in both 2013 and 2017, during which she served as ARC’s Secretary General.

She explained that her role had covered everything from campaign strategy to managing her husband’s welfare at home, leaving her fully aware of the party’s internal workings.

I was involved in almost everything, the campaigns and his welfare at home. So there is nothing I do not know about the campaigns and strategies.

Upon taking the title of party leader, Halake clarified that the party’s direction now rests firmly with her rather than with her husband.

She argued that widespread frustration among Kenyans, who she said are tired of the current state of affairs, makes this the right moment for new leadership.

Although Halake hinted that she has shared her ambitions with her husband, she admitted they have yet to discuss the matter in depth.

He may or may not support my presidential ambitions. When he comes back, maybe he may.

Where is Dida?

Mohamed Abduba Dida

Dida, known for his unconventional approaches in the 2013 and 2017 campaigns, is currently on parole in the United States.

He was serving a seven‑year sentence at the Big Muddy Correctional Centre in Illinois (two years for transmitting threats and five years for aggravated stalking and breach of a restraining order) before being paroled on April 3, 2025, after two and a half years behind bars.

His parole is set to continue under supervision until 2029.

A small but growing list of past female aspirants

Amina Halake, Mwalimu Abduba Dida's wife

Halake’s candidacy adds her to a growing but still small group of women who have sought Kenya’s highest office.

Her predecessors include Charity Ngilu in 1997, Wangari Maathai in 1997, Nazlin Umar in 2007 and Martha Karua in 2013.

Framing her campaign as a response to what she described as a national crisis, Halake cited rising corruption, unresolved abductions and extrajudicial killings as among the issues driving her decision.

To broaden ARC’s appeal, Halake announced that the party will waive nomination fees for all female and youth aspirants under 35 in upcoming by‑elections, aiming to remove financial barriers and encourage broader participation.

With 2027 still 18 months away, Halake’s announcement sets the stage for what promises to be one of the most closely watched and competitive presidential races in Kenya’s recent history.