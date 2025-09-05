Babu Owino gets candid about future in ODM after joining Kenya Moja group

In a candid interview with Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku on Thursday evening, Embakasi MP Babu Owino addressed questions surrounding his future with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the new political movement, Kenya Moja, in which he plays a prominent role.

When asked about his future in ODM, Owino took a reflective approach. The MP has previously expressed frustrations with his party in several matters, including joining the broad-based government and support for his ambition to be Nairobi Governor.

Despite the challenges, he maintained that he would not let concerns about his political future distract him from serving the people who elected him.

“Today’s problem is to ensure that my constituents are served, that the services I promised them are delivered,” he said, emphasising his commitment to his duties as an MP.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

ADVERTISEMENT

When Gituku probed whether he had made a decision about his political trajectory, Owino responded, “That is tomorrow’s problem. When we reach there, we will cross that river.”

This answer reflected his desire to focus on immediate priorities, suggesting that, at least for now, he was not ready to make any definitive moves regarding his political affiliation.

Babu Owino's Involvement With Kenya Moja Group

The conversation also turned to the newly formed Kenya Moja movement within Parliament.

Owino explained that Kenya Moja was a coalition of like-minded Members of Parliament from different political backgrounds, united in their goal to act as an oversight body to the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The role of a member of parliament is to keep checks and balances on the excesses of the executive," he explained.

Babu Owino with other Kenya Moja MPs Gathoni Wamuchomba, Caleb Amisi and Edwin Sifuna

He further stated that the movement’s core objective was to ensure accountability, specifically addressing issues such as unaffordable housing, rising taxes, and expensive education.

When asked whether ODM had been fulfilling this oversight role, Owino acknowledged the party's past efforts but pointed out the recent shift in political dynamics.

"ODM has been doing that. ODM was in opposition until it joined the broad-based government," he said, referencing President William Ruto’s 2024 pact with Raila Odinga.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also quoted ODM leader Raila Odinga's calls for the party to speak out against government excesses.

A Bold Vision for the Future

Gituku then pressed Owino about the numbers behind Kenya Moja. While Owino mentioned that the movement had over 70 MPs supporting it, Gituku pointed out that only a few members had been publicly identified.

"We are over 70 members of parliament," Owino reiterated, suggesting that more names would be revealed soon.

However, he acknowledged that despite the movement’s growing support, it was still in the minority in Parliament, with roughly 70 MPs out of a total of 349.

ADVERTISEMENT

ODM's Future and Kenya Moja's Role

While Babu Owino is still navigating his political relationship with ODM, his involvement in Kenya Moja signals his desire to play a more active role in shaping Kenya's political future.

The movement, which is focused on accountability and reform, offers Owino a platform to voice his concerns and push for change, regardless of his affiliation with ODM.