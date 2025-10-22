3 controversies, 1 governor: Mutahi Kahiga’s year of reckless remarks

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has faced public backlash on multiple occasions in 2025 over remarks that critics deemed insensitive or divisive.

Following the October 15 death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga , a video from a Nyeri burial ceremony showed Kahiga speaking in a way widely interpreted as framing the death as a “divine intervention”.

The remarks triggered swift, cross-party condemnation. The Council of Governors convened an extraordinary meeting and publicly dissociated itself from his comments; other leaders called the remarks reckless and demanded an apology.

The Council of Governors (CoG), chaired by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, convened an extraordinary meeting on October 22 to address the issue, labelling Kahiga's utterances "reckless, insensitive, sad, and unfortunate."

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga

ADVERTISEMENT

In a strongly worded statement, the CoG distanced itself from the comments, emphasising that "it is inhumane and unacceptable to celebrate his death on account of perceived political calculations."

The council hailed Odinga as a "statesman whose contributions are embedded in the annals of our country's history," particularly his pivotal role in devolution that empowered counties like Nyeri.

From the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), party chairperson and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire issued a scathing condemnation, calling the remarks "reckless and insensitive" and demanding an immediate apology.

"Let it be clearly understood: Governor Kahiga’s remarks do not reflect the views of the Mount Kenya region," Mbarire stated, highlighting Odinga's legacy as a true champion of devolution , who believed in empowering all counties.

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura echoed this sentiment, further amplifying calls for accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition voices were equally vehement. The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Odinga's party, described the comments as primitive, insensitive, and insulting.

ODM Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga accused Kahiga of a history of false allegations, personal insults, fear-mongering, and ethnic profiling against the Luo community, labelling the latest outburst a "new low."

Siaya Governor James Orengo blasted the statements as "shameful, callous, and distasteful," insisting they were "not protected speech" and an affront to Odinga's status as a "national symbol of democracy, sacrifice, and hope."

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga

Nairobi Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, a fierce Odinga loyalist, decried the remarks as "reckless and disturbing," reflecting "moral decay among sections of Kenya’s political elite."

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for Kenyans to reject divisive rhetoric, adding that Odinga's life deserved honour, not mockery for political gain.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, a fellow Mt. Kenya leader, joined the chorus, terming the comments "callous and irresponsible" and praying for forgiveness during the mourning period.

Calls for harsher action mounted from other quarters.

What happens to Raila’s monthly pension now & how much Ida Odinga gets Ida Odinga is entitled to part of Raila Odinga’s state pension, but not all the benefits he enjoyed as Kenya’s former Prime Minister.

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi demanded Kahiga's impeachment, warning that the remarks risked alienating Mt. Kenya from the rest of Kenya and tarnishing the region's reputation for peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time that Kahiga has found himself in hot water over remarks made at a funeral.

Apology to Maa Community

On February 10 2025, during a funeral service for the late Mzee William Nderitu in Laikipia County, Kahiga addressed the gathering, where his speech was considered offensive to the Maa community.

The governor’s comments drew sharp criticism from Maasai leaders and residents, who accused him of making statements that demeaned their community.

The remarks went viral on social media, prompting calls for accountability and restraint from public officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during a press conference a day later, Kahiga said his words were misunderstood and that he never intended to insult anyone.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga

“I would like to start by saying sorry to anybody who may have been offended by my remarks,” he said, adding that, “We did not intend to offend, condemn or ridicule anyone, especially the Maa people, with whom we share a rich history.”

He emphasised that his comments were taken out of context and that he respected the longstanding relationship between the Kikuyu and the Maa communities.

“The Maa people are our brothers and sisters. We have traded together, intermarried and lived side by side for decades. I have deep respect for their culture and heritage,” Kahiga added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his apology, leaders from both sides moved to calm tensions. A Gikuyu delegation led by Governors Mutahi Kahiga and Joshua Irungu visited Maasai elders in Narok to “mend fences” and reaffirm peaceful coexistence.

Apology to Governor Irungu Kang'ata

Governor Kahiga also publicly apologised to his Murang’a counterpart, Irungu Kang’ata, earlier in the year following remarks that stirred controversy in the political circles of Mt Kenya.

At the same burial in Laikipia, Kahiga directly called on Kang’ata to declare his stand in the shifting Mt Kenya political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He accused his Murang’a colleague of “sitting on the fence” and hinted that leaders who failed to align with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua would face political consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We would like to tell Kang’ata to listen to the ground,” Kahiga said during the speech.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga

We are going to follow the direction in which the Mt Kenya kingpin will declare. Whoever fails to follow that route will have their seat in jeopardy.

Some interpreted them as an attempt to pressure Kang’ata into publicly backing Gachagua amid growing speculation about leadership rivalry within the Mt Kenya bloc.

Others saw them as unnecessarily confrontational, especially coming from a fellow governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facing mounting criticism, Kahiga moved swiftly to calm the waters. On February 12, 2025, he issued a statement clarifying his comments and offering a direct apology to Kang’ata.

“The remarks I made about my friend Kang’ata during the burial ceremony were taken out of context,” he said.

What I wanted to tell him was that it was necessary to defend Mt Kenya interests, because there is a direction we want to take as people of this region.

Kahiga insisted that his intention was not to offend or ridicule Kang’ata but to encourage unity among Mt Kenya leaders at a time when political divisions were widening.

He described Kang’ata as a friend and commended his leadership in Murang’a, particularly his popular social-welfare initiative, Kang’ata Care, which provides subsidised healthcare to residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Governor Kang’ata is a hardworking leader and a true friend of mine,” Kahiga added. “My message was simply that we must remain united and protect our region’s interests. If my words caused offence, I sincerely apologise.”

The apology helped to defuse tensions between the two county bosses.