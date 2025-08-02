I almost lost my life: Mohammed Ali speaks after undergoing 3 surgeries in 6 months

Known for taking bold stand on national issues, expressing his views and serving his constituents with dedication, Nyali Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ali’s silence on national issues has been loud with his absence from public events conspicuous.

Notably, Ali put out a statement on December 27, announcing a hiatus in all public appearances after a knee surgery and appealed for prayers while assuring his constituents that all operations will proceed uninterrupted.

Following the knee injury I sustained during the EAC-Inter Parliamentary Games in Mombasa, I am pleased to share that I have had a successful knee surgery. I am, however, informed by my doctor that my mobility will be limited for at least 3 months to allow for full recovery.

I will therefore be suspending all political engagements and activities during this period, but wish to assure all Nyali constituents that office operations will run as usual. Please keep me in your prayers as I recuperate, and I hope to bounce back even stronger. Mungu wa kwetu sote.

Mohammed Ali’s 3 surgeries in 6 months: I almost lost my life

He explained that the last nine months have seen him battle health challenges that have seen him in and out of hospital both in the country and abroad.

Ali revealed that he underwent three knee surgeries between December 2024 and May 2025 with two of those performed in Kenya and one done in India.

File image of Nyali Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ali while he was in hospital

I underwent three knee surgeries, two in Kenya and one in India. I was not in a position to say what Kenyans wanted to hear from me.

Jicho Pevu as he is commonly known, revealed that so severe was his condition that at one point he nearly lost his life.

I have been very quiet for the last nine months; others think I have run away from politics, and others think I am afraid to pick a side.

Focus on health & update on his recovery

Dismissing claims that his silence is largely due to the fear of picking a side in Kenya’s political discourse and emerging formations, Ali shared that he opted to focus on his health.

Nyali Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ali

When you are sick, other things can wait; my health comes first. I was very sick; I almost lost my life.

Lifting the lid on his recovery journey, Ali shared that he has started walking and is hopeful that he will able to run by Decelmber.

I have started walking. It will take me another four months or six to fully recover. Hopefully by December, I will be able to run.

What Mohammed Ali missed

Once a vocal lawmaker and a prominent voice in national issues, Ali retreated from the scene and missed out on issues that dominated news.

The gen-Z led protests, protests against abductions and extrajudicial killings, and a march organized by activists to demand action on rising cases of femicde in the country are among the issues he stayed out of.