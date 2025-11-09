Inside Uhuru’s quest to shape Kenya’s politics & 2027 presidential election

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is quietly but significantly shaping the political landscape ahead of the 2027 general election in Kenya through strategic moves and public engagements

Uhuru who is enjoying his retirement has emerged as a kingmaker whose actions have ripple effects in the political ecosystem with 2027 presidential hopefuls eyeing his endorsement and keen on being part of a coalition of alliance that has his backing.

Public engagements & championing a new political message

The retired president’s public engagements have increased in the recent past with appearance at major public events.

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking during a Jubilee Grassroots leaders meeting in Muranga

He has been championing a new political message centred on youth inclusion, unity, and continuity of his development legacy while praising the youth for their courage in demanding accountability and good governance from their elected leaders.

At multiple party events - including a high-profile meeting in Thika in November 2025 Uhuru urged young Kenyans to step into leadership roles, portraying Jubilee as a platform for generational renewal.

Strategic decisions & active involvement in Jubilee

The Registrar of Political Parties reinstated Uhuru as leader of Jubilee, alongside his allies in key positions, and this development marked the renaissance of the party.

Since then, Uhuru has been on a mission to revive the party and position it strategically for the 2027 contest.

Under his direction, the party has reopened regional offices, held grassroots mobilisation meetings across Mt. Kenya and other regions, and re-energised its county-level networks in preparation for the 2027 elections.

He has publicly announced that Jubilee will field candidates in all elective positions in 2027, signalling a return to active political competition rather than remaining an appendage of other alliances.

Grassroot mobilisation & calming the storm for Gachagua

Uhuru attended a grassroots meeting organized by his Jubilee party in Thika earlier this week.

The meeting that was also graced by Fred Matiang’i who is the party’s presidential candidate was part of Uhuru’s efforts to rebuild Jubilee party’s grassroots networks ahead of 2027.

It was also a statement of the silent power Uhuru still wields in retirement and his active involvement in party organisation and strategic planning within Jubilee.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and other Jubilee party officials at a recent public event

The retired president calmed the storm for Rigathi Gachagua who has been on the receiving end of fierce criticism.

Why it is impossible to ignore Uhuru

Growing commentary suggest that the fourth president is the hidden card in the 2027 presidential election.

He has deep pockets and influential connections that can mobilise resources to mount a formidable campaign.

Uhuru is also loved by millions who recognise his leadership, appreciate his counsel and cherish his contribution to Kenya’s progress. In his Mount Kenya home turf and beyond, many still look up to him to give the community a political direction especially in the wake of Rigathi Gachagua’s fallout with President Ruto and the allegations of betrayal that followed.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta

His appearance in public sparks cheers of approval and appreciation as was the case at Nyayo National Stadium during the state funeral service for Raila Odinga and most recently in Murang’a.