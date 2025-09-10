Captain (Rtd) Kung'u Muigai is a prominent figure in Kenya, known as much for his familial ties to the nation's founding father as for his own outspoken views on politics and culture.

As a cousin of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the patron of the Kikuyu National Council of Elders, Muigai occupies a unique space at the intersection of Kenya's political legacy and its traditional societal structures.

A retired military captain, he is also a businessman with interests in agriculture.

Family & early life

Born into the influential lineage of the Kenyatta family, Kung'u Muigai is a nephew of Kenya's first president, Jomo Kenyatta , and cousin of the fourth, Uhuru Kenyatta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capt. (Rtd.) Kung'u Muigai, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the late Kibathi Muigai

This heritage placed him in close proximity to the center of Kenyan power and politics from a young age.

His upbringing was defined by his proximity to power as a member of the influential Kenyatta family.

Military career

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his foray into public life as an elder statesman, Kung'u Muigai served in the Kenyan military, from which he retired with the rank of Captain.

Capt. (Rtd.) Kung'u Muigai

While Captain Muigai rarely speaks of his time in uniform, he once offered a rare glimpse through a memory of his old colleague, the late General Joseph Nkaissery.

Long before Nkaissery became Kenya's powerful Interior Minister, they were young officers finding their way together.

After Nkaissery's death in 2017 , Muigai shared a story from their early days, recalling how both of them tried to resign from the service. Their superiors, however, refused to let them go.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story did more than just confirm their long history; it offered a personal look at the formative experiences and influential figures who were part of his otherwise private military life.

A divergent political path

Perhaps most compelling in Captain Muigai's public life is his independent and often divergent political stance, particularly in relation to his cousin, Uhuru Kenyatta .

While Uhuru Kenyatta served as the fourth President of Kenya, Kung'u Muigai did not shy away from publicly disagreeing with his cousin's political alliances and decisions.

Most notably, in the run-up to the 2022 general elections, Captain Muigai openly supported William Ruto, his cousin's political rival.

ADVERTISEMENT

William Ruto (in yellow shirt) accompanied by Kungu Muigai (second right) and Kenya Kwanza leaders at Karen

This move was seen by many as a significant departure from the expected family allegiance and highlighted the complex dynamics within the larger Kenyatta clan.

Muigai's endorsement of Ruto was often framed in the context of his role as an elder, suggesting a responsibility to the broader community's interests over familial loyalty.

Patron of the Kikuyu National Council of Elders

ADVERTISEMENT

As the patron of the National Council of Elders, Captain Muigai holds a position of considerable cultural and social influence.

Kung'u Muigai

The Council plays a significant role in Kenyan society, acting as custodians of tradition and offering guidance on a range of issues, from cultural practices to political matters.

In this capacity, Muigai has been a vocal proponent of traditional values and has often been at the forefront of cultural ceremonies and discussions.

His leadership within this council provides him with a platform to shape and articulate the perspectives of a significant segment of Kenyan society, particularly within the Kikuyu community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business interests

Beyond his public roles, Kung'u Muigai is also involved in the business world.

Kung'u Muigai

He is publicly associated with Benjoh Amalgamated Ltd. and Muiri Coffee Estates, indicating his engagement in the agricultural sector, a cornerstone of the Kenyan economy.

Ultimately, Captain (Rtd) Kung'u Muigai is a figure of notable contrasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He simultaneously represents the historic Kenyatta lineage and a divergence from its recent political trajectory.

His background as a military officer, businessman, and patron of an elders' council gives him standing across multiple domains.