Live Blog: Ruto, Uhuru lead public viewing of Raila's body at Kasarani

Today, Kenya stands united in grief as the nation bids farewell to Raila Amollo Odinga, a towering figure in the country’s political history, who passed away on October 15, 2025, at the age of 80, following a heart attack in Mumbai, India.

Affectionately known as "Baba" and revered as the "father of democracy," Odinga’s legacy as a relentless fighter for justice, equality, and reform spans decades, from his days as a political prisoner to his role as Prime Minister and architect of the 2010 Constitution.

As his body returns to Kenyan soil, this live blog captures the solemn moments, tributes, and ceremonies marking his final journey.

October 16, 2025 – 9:30 AM EAT

The Kenya Airways flight RAO001, carrying the remains of former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga, touches down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi after a sombre journey from Mumbai, India. |



The flight, which became the world's most tracked on Flightradar24 with over 10,000 users following it in real-time, departed Kochi following Odinga's sudden death from a heart attack on October 15.



Accompanying the casket are family members, including daughter Winnie Odinga and sister Ruth Odinga, alongside a high-level delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga arrives at JKIA

October 16, 2025 – 9:35 AM EAT

President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Odinga family members, led by brother Senator Oburu Oginga, receive the flag-draped casket with full military honours at JKIA.



Emotions run high as dignitaries, including Siaya Governor James Orengo and Health CS Adan Duale, bow in tribute. Security helicopters patrol overhead amid tight measures, with hundreds of supporters gathered outside chanting "Baba" in grief.



The casket is placed on a military gun carriage for the procession to Lee Funeral Home.

October 16, 2025 – 10:00 AM EAT

The procession from JKIA to Lee Funeral Home begins under heavy police escort, with KDF military band leading the way.



Mourners breach the VIP gate briefly, waving tree branches and ODM flags in traditional Luo mourning rituals.



Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, part of the retrieval delegation from India, join the cortege.



Flags fly at half-mast nationwide as Kenya enters day two of the seven-day mourning period declared by President Ruto.

October 16, 2025 – 10:30 AM EAT

Operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) temporarily suspended following a security breach as thousands of mourners gathered to receive the remains of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

KDF officers carry the casket bearing the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

October 16, 2025 – 11:00 AM EAT

Preparations intensify at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi's CBD for public viewing, scheduled to begin at noon.



Cabinet Secretaries Geoffrey Ruku (Public Service), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade) arrive to coordinate, as thousands line up to pay respects.



The body will lie in state from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, allowing Kenyans to file past the casket in a moment of national reflection on Odinga's legacy as the "father of democracy."

October 16, 2025 – 11:30 AM EAT

The National Funeral Committee announces that public viewing, originally planned for Parliament Buildings, has been relocated to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to accommodate larger crowds and ensure safety.

October 16, 2025 – 12:30 AM EAT

Thousands of mourners stream into Kasarani Stadium for public viewing of Raila’s body after a change of venue from Parliament

October 16, 2025 – 1:00 PM EAT

Motorcade carrying Raila Odinga's body on Thika Superhighway escorted by thousands of mourners.

October 16, 2025 – 1:30 PM EAT

Winnie Odinga, the youngest daughter of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, gently hands over her father’s signature white fedora hat to her mother, Mama Ida Odinga, inside the VVIP lounge at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Winnie Odinga with Ida Odinga

October 16, 2025 – 3:30 PM EAT

Police fire teargas canisters in Kasarani Stadium, forcing the crowd to disperse

October 16, 2025 – 4:30 PM EAT

Public viewing of Raila Odinga's body starts as President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta lead the exercise

Public viewing of Raila Odinga's body at Kasarani Stadium

