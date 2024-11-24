President William Ruto weighed in on the prevailing political climate in the country which saw divisions emerge following the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruto called for unity across board, noting that unhealthy competition and political supremacy battles are counterproductive.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service at Kipsitet Primary Schools in Sigowet/ Soin Constituency in Kericho County on November 24, 2024, the president warned those engaged in “useless politics”.

"Ugomvi haina maana, mashindano haina maana sisi wote we have one country to serve and one people, the people of Kenya to serve.



"Let us see how we can work together as business leaders, political leaders, spiritual leaders, let us work together for the greater good of the Republic of Kenya." President Ruto stated.

He noted that this is the time for elected leaders to serve Kenyans and anyone politicking will run out of momentum before the real contest begins.

“Let us first serve Kenyans. Elections will be held in 2027. There are still three years to go and if you start now, you will have no momentum left for then," Ruto remarked.

MP seeks forgiveness after rejection of Ruto’s Sh5.8 million donation

Malava Member of Parliament Malulu Injendi who claimed to be a staunch Catholic asked for forgiveness from the President after the Church rejected a donation of Sh5.8 million from the Head of State last Sunday.

''We were ashamed and I would like to appeal to our bishops that you cannot do what you did to the President. May God forgive and bless you.

''As you can see, I have my rosary on and that means that I am a Catholic. Mr President, we have a lot of requirements and needs as Catholics including buildings and other things,’’ Injendi stated.

The Archdiocese of Nairobi took a firm stand against political donations in adherence to directives issued by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and rejected cash donated by politicians, including President William Ruto.