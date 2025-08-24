Why Gachagua is planning another trip to U.S. & the financers of his activities

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that he did not spend a coin during his recent trip to the United States of America, confirming that plans are already in motion for another trip to the U.S to finish his agenda and revealing the financiers of his political activities, including the trip.

Gachagua left the country for the U.S. on July 9, 2025 in what was his first outside the country after impeachment and was there for more than six weeks.

He had initially indicated that the trip would take two months but cut it short citing upcoming by-elections and other matters in the country that needed his immediate attention and returned on August 21, 2025.

According to Gachagua, the entire trip was funded by generous Kenyans who believe in his political ambition to kick out the current Kenya Kwanza regime.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

He singled out Kenyans in America for planning the entire trip and shouldering all expenses for the duration that they (Gachagua and his entourage which also included his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi) were in the U.S.

The team arranged for his movement from one state to another, provided adequate security, food, accommodation as well as clothing while also securing venues where his meetings with Kenyans in the diaspora took place.

Kenyans in America are the ones who planned everything for me , car to use, food. I went to search for our people to tell them what was happening here in Kenya.

According to the DCP party leader, those who contributed were not only motivated by the desire to meet him in person and listen to him but were keen on contribute to his initiative to deny President Ruto a second term in office.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

They wanted to know what was happening from a truthful man. I told Kenyans in US that back here we have a lot of problems and they remember their families with hospital bills food and education as things are tough. I took time to look for our cousins because even if our community is big we can't do it on our own.

The former Deputy President revealed that the same team behind his U.S. trip pledged to finance him locally as he takes on his former boss and will finance another trip to the U.S. in 2026 to finish his agenda that was cut short by his early return.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua met his supporters across seven states and opened branches of his DCP party in each of them.